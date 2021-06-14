TXU Energy Kicks Off 2021 Beat the Heat Program, Providing Thousands of Fans and A/C Units to Those in Need

PR Newswire

IRVING, Texas, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Texans work to build back from the hardships of 2020, TXU Energy remains committed to helping fill the gaps – supporting the health and well-being of our neighbors. The company's 23rd annual Beat the Heat program includes drive-thru distributions of new air conditioning units and fans, summer energy conservation tips, and information on financial assistance available both at the state level and for TXU Energy customers.

"For too many Texas families, the summer season brings stress. Whether that's worrying about how to pay their electricity bill or facing the dangerous reality of not being able to keep cool, TXU Energy wants to lighten the load," said Scott Hudson, president of TXU Energy. "This summer, there's a record amount of assistance available – but you have to know where to look. Our team is dually focused on helping provide immediate relief from the heat and spreading the word about a range of bill-payment assistance options for those in need. We want people to know that help is available."

TXU Energy's latest $75,000 Beat the Heat contribution directly supports 10 social service organizations assisting people across Texas. With donations to be distributed throughout the summer, Beat the Heat giving highlights include, among others:

Dallas – The Senior Source: $25,000 will go toward the purchase of new window air conditioning units for older adults. This donation helps The Senior Source achieve its goal of giving away at least 200 air conditioning units this year. The drive-thru distribution event takes place on July 17 .

will go toward the purchase of new window air conditioning units for older adults. This donation helps The Senior Source achieve its goal of giving away at least 200 air conditioning units this year. The drive-thru distribution event takes place on . Houston – BakerRipley: $10,000 will fund the purchase of 550 fans for neighbors across the Houston area. BakerRipley will distribute the fans, along with fresh fruits and vegetables, during a drive-thru event on June 15 .

will fund the purchase of 550 fans for neighbors across the area. BakerRipley will distribute the fans, along with fresh fruits and vegetables, during a drive-thru event on . Tarrant County – Meals On Wheels: $7,500 will help purchase fans and air conditioning units for seniors and homebound Meals On Wheels clients across Tarrant County .

will help purchase fans and air conditioning units for seniors and homebound Meals On Wheels clients across . Corpus Christi – Mission 911: $5,000 will go toward purchasing box fans for neighbors in need. Fans and box lunches will be distributed at a Mission 911 event on July 26 .

will go toward purchasing box fans for neighbors in need. Fans and box lunches will be distributed at a 911 event on . Abilene – United Way of Abilene : $5,000 will fund the purchase of box fans to be distributed to partner agencies in West Central Texas' Basic Needs Network.

Summer 2021 bill-payment assistance is available:

State Relief: Stimulus funding has significantly increased the assistance dollars available to Texans, including an additional $134 million to the state's Comprehensive Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) and $1.3 billion to the Texas Rent Relief Program. These programs can help customers pay current, past due, and even future electricity bills. Customers do not need a disconnect notice to apply. For information about Texas Rent Relief visit texasrentrelief.com or call 1-833-989-7368. For information about CEAP and other assistance programs call 211 or visit 211texas.org and type "electricity bill assistance" in the search box.

Stimulus funding has significantly increased the assistance dollars available to Texans, including an additional $134 million to the state's Comprehensive Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) and to the Texas Rent Relief Program. These programs can help customers pay current, past due, and even future electricity bills. Customers do not need a disconnect notice to apply. For information about Texas Rent Relief visit texasrentrelief.com or call 1-833-989-7368. For information about CEAP and other assistance programs call 211 or visit 211texas.org and type "electricity bill assistance" in the search box. TXU Energy Customer Relief: TXU Energy continues to provide bill-payment assistance to customers in need through its TXU Energy AidSM program. For over 35 years, these funds, donated by employees, customers, and the company, have been distributed by TXU Energy Aid partner agencies. For information on which social service agencies are providing assistance, Texans should call 211 or visit 211Texas.org and type "electricity bill assistance" in the search box.

