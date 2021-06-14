Toshiba Executives Ousted After Scandal

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Toshiba Executives Ousted After Scandal

Pressure on activist shareholders to vote alongside board of directors

Author's Avatar
Graham Griffin
Jun 14, 2021

Summary

  • Collusion between Toshiba and Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry
  • Multiple directors forced into resignation
  • Allegations include Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga
Article's Main Image

Toshiba Corp. (OTCPK:TOSYY) announced on Sunday a major shuffle of its board of directors after an emergency board meeting was called due to the release of a scathing independent report.

Senior vice president Masayasu Toyohara and managing director Masaharu Kamo will retire from their positions as executive officers. Audit committee chair Junji Ota and audit committee member Takashi Yamauchi have both been removed from their recent nomination to the board and will also retire according to Toshiba's press release.

The independent report, commissioned by shareholders, was voted for in March to investigate shareholder allegations that the company had placed pressure on shareholders to vote alongside the company. The report also linked Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and the current prime minister Yoshihide Suga to the allegations.

Led by a team of lawyers, the independent report concluded that Toshiba’s board had worked with the Japanese government in order to place pressure on shareholders to vote with company sentiment prior to the company’s Annual General Meeting in 2020.

The report details multiple exchanges between the company and Japan’s METI strategizing different ways that activist shareholders could be influenced to vote alongside the board of directors and avoid collaboration amongst the shareholders. The exchanges highlight the METI’s conclusion that Toshiba is critical to Japan’s national security and economy due to its nuclear and defence manufacturing and must be protected.

The METI also raised concerns that dissent between shareholders and the company could result in “theatrical” and “sensational” media coverage. Their communication with Toshiba began shortly after major shareholders 3D Investment Management and Effissimo Capital Management proposed changes to the board of directors.

Japan’s METI specifically reached out to 3D warning the activist fund to not vote alongside Effissimo at the upcoming meeting. It was suggested that the fund would come under new regulation and enforcement should they vote against the company. Once the METI had forced the shareholders into submission the executives planned to offer up a compliance committee in place of any new director candidates.

Alongside the foreign shareholders, Harvard University’s Endowment fund came under fire after becoming increasingly “difficult” to deal with in the months preceding the meeting. Come the voting period, Harvard abstained to avoid any regulatory probes for going against the company.

On Monday, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. put forth a call that board chairman Osamu Nagayama should also step down from his position. Nagayama apologized for the situation during a press conference, but refused to step down saying “I want to focus on fulfilling the duties that must be fulfilled.”

On June 14, Toshiba's (OTCPK:TOSYY) stock was trading at $21.47 per share, up 2.47% on the news, with a market cap of $19.78 billion. According to the GF Value Line, the shares are trading at a significantly overvalued rating.

1404526297538977792.png

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10, a profitability rank of 5 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 2 out of 10. There is currently one severe warning sign issued for declining revenue per share. The company’s cash-to-debt ratio of 0.97 ranks it worse than 54.39% of the industrial products industry and an Altman Z-Score of 2.32 places in the grey zone implying there is some financial stress.

1404527024009207808.png

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment