Keeley Teton Comments on Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants ( TACO, Financial) is a nationwide operator and franchisor of restaurants with fresh and fastmade-to-order cuisine, including both Mexican-inspired and American classic dishes. About half its locations are company-owned, while the other half are franchised. During the first quarter, Del Taco reported strong earnings and same-store sales guidance, continuing momentum from the third and fourth quarters in franchised markets outside of California. However, late in the quarter, investors turned away from Del Taco, likely out of mild frustration over the amount of time it will take for the company’s e orts to accelerate franchise-driven growth. Del Taco has targeted mid-single-digit unit growth for its franchised restaurants, and some investors favor a shorter ramp to that level.

From Keeley Teton's Small Cap Dividend Value Fund first-quarter 2021 commentary.