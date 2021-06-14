Keeley Teton Comments on James River Group Holdings

The financial services sector detracted most from the Strategy’s performance relative to the Russell 2000 Value Index. Among the detractors was James River Group Holdings, Ltd ( JRVR, Financial), a property and casualty insurer. JRVR declined as the company announced a significant increase to prior period reserves. The step was taken by the company’s new CEO and we believe it clears the deck for the company to take advantage of a hardening market for the company’s core excess and surplus insurance lines.

From Keeley Teton Small Cap Opportunities Fund's first-quarter 2021 letter.