Sabra Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 14, 2021
Article's Main Image



Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (“Sabra,” or “we”) (Nasdaq: SBRA) today released its inaugural Sustainability Report. The report highlights Sabra’s priorities and initiatives on environmental stewardship, social commitment, corporate governance and community service.



Since commencing operations in 2010, Sabra has cultivated collaborative relationships with its tenants and operators to provide them the support necessary to achieve their mission of putting patients and residents first with high-quality care. With a management team having substantial operational experience, Sabra has developed an environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) approach that prioritizes conservation, health, safety, security, engagement, collaboration and inclusion.



“Sabra’s strength as a business is rooted in our sustainable model of continuously building close and lasting relationships with our tenants and operators,” said Rick Matros, Sabra’s Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer. “It is with great pleasure and gratitude that we share our inaugural Sustainability Report with you. Through our efforts to operate efficiently, sustainably and always in the best interest of our stakeholders – our tenants and operators and their patients, our team members, our investors and the communities in which we own assets – we look forward to continually evolving our ESG initiatives and further positioning Sabra for long-term success.”



Sabra prepared its 2020 Sustainability Report under the direction of its sustainability working group. This group evaluated ESG risks and opportunities based on the views held by its diverse stakeholders, leading ESG frameworks and rating agencies, to identify ESG factors that are material to Sabra’s business. Sabra’s ESG framework relied on aspects of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (“SASB”), the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (“TCFD”) and the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (“GRESB”).



Based on its assessment, the sustainability working group identified the following ESG priorities that impact Sabra’s business and stakeholders:



  • Cybersecurity





  • Diversity and Inclusion





  • Energy and Water Management





  • Engagement and Collaboration with our Operators and Tenants





  • Human Capital Management





  • Protection of Health, Wellness and Safety of our Stakeholders





In a year marked by the global COVID-19 pandemic, portions of the report are dedicated to how Sabra supported its team members, operators and their patients during these challenging times. These actions included the accommodation of flexible work-from-home arrangements and extension of hardship benefits for its employees. For its tenants and operators, Sabra sponsored COVID-related webinars and proactively engaged with its tenants and operators to build awareness of pandemic developments, personal protective equipment sourcing and assistance programs.



Sabra is committed to advancing its ESG initiatives and to continuing to report on its ESG progress. This report is the initial step in Sabra’s formal ESG journey and an important milestone to paving the way to a successful and sustainable future for Sabra and all its stakeholders.



Sabra’s 2020 Sustainability Report is available on the company’s website at www.sabrahealth.com%2Fesg.



About Sabra



Sabra operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (a “REIT”) that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry throughout the United States and Canada.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210614005736/en/



