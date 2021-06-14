Avista reaches all-party settlement in Idaho general rate case

SPOKANE, Wash., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avista (: AVA) and all parties to the Company’s electric and natural gas general rate case have reached a settlement agreement that has been submitted to the Idaho Public Utilities Commission for its consideration.



If approved, the settlement agreement is designed to increase annual base electric revenues by $10.6 million or 4.3%, effective Sept. 1, 2021, and by $8.0 million or 3.1%, effective Sept. 1, 2022. For natural gas, the settlement agreement is designed to decrease annual base natural gas revenues by $1.6 million or 3.7%, effective Sept. 1, 2021, and increase annual base natural gas revenues by $0.9 million or 2.2%, effective Sept. 1, 2022. The parties have agreed to use the customer tax credits included in Avista’s original filing to offset overall proposed changes to base electric and natural gas rates over the two-year plan.

After accounting for the base rate change and the tax customer credits, the overall billed revenue changes agreed to by the parties are provided below:

Electric Year 1= no change

Electric Year 2 = decrease of 0.8%

Natural Gas Year 1 = decrease of 4.5%

Natural Gas Year 2 = increase of 1.5%

The settlement capital structure includes a 9.4% return on equity (ROE) with a common equity ratio of 50% and a rate of return (ROR) on rate base of 7.05%. The overall outcome is in line with the Company’s expected margin in this case. The primary element of the difference in the agreed upon base revenues in the settlement agreement from Avista’s original request is the continued recovery of costs for Avista’s wind generation power purchase agreements, which will include Palouse Wind and Rattlesnake Flat, through the power cost adjustment mechanism rather than through base rates, as well as reductions in overall net power supply costs, together totaling $5 million.

“We’re pleased to pass the benefits of the offsetting tax credits to our customers at this time. This settlement agreement will provide new rates in Idaho that are fair and reasonable for our customers, the Company, and our shareholders,” said Dennis Vermillion, Avista president and CEO. “This outcome provides us the opportunity to continue to earn a fair return in Idaho and supports Avista’s efforts to invest in and maintain our infrastructure so we can continue to provide the reliable energy our customers expect.”

Residential Customer Bills

If the settlement is approved, a residential electric customer using an average of 892 kilowatt hours per month would see a modest 0.6% billed increase of $0.49 per month for a revised monthly bill of $86.12 effective Sept. 1, 2021, and a 0.4% billed increase of $0.31 per month for a revised monthly bill of $86.43 effective Sept. 1, 2022. A residential natural gas customer using an average of 63 therms per month would see a billed 4.6% decrease of $2.30 per month for a revised monthly bill of $47.19 effective Sept. 1, 2021, and a 1.6% billed increase of $0.76 per month for a revised monthly bill of $47.95 effective Sept. 1, 2022.

2021 & 2022 Electric Revenue Impact by Rate Schedule Rate Schedule Description 2021 Billing

Change 2022 Billing

Change Residential Service Schedule 1 0.6% 0.3% General Service Schedules 11 & 12 0.0% -2.5% Large General Service Schedules 21 & 22 0.0% -0.8% Extra Large General Service Schedule 25 0.0% -2.2% Extra Large General Service 25P Schedule 25P -3.1% -3.2% Pumping Service Schedules 31 & 32 0.0% -0.8% Street & Area Lights Schedules 41 - 49 0.0% -0.8% Total 0.0% -0.8%





2021 & 2022 Natural Gas Revenue Impact by Rate Schedule Rate Schedule Description 2021 Billing

Change 2022 Billing

Change General Service Schedule 101 -4.6% 1.6% Large General Service Schedules 111 & 112 -3.7% 1.3% Transportation Service Schedule 146 -6.5% 2.3% Total -4.5% 1.5%

The actual percentage rate change will vary by customer rate schedule and will depend on how much energy a customer uses.

Avista serves more than 138,000 electric and 89,000 natural gas customers in Idaho.

Avista’s Original Request

Avista’s original request was designed to increase annual electric base revenues by $24.8 million or 10.1% effective Sept. 1, 2021 and $8.7 million or 3.2% effective Sept. 1, 2022. However, the Company proposed to apply a tax customer credit that would fully offset the increase for Sept. 1, 2021, resulting in no bill change for customers. For natural gas, the rate request was designed to increase annual base revenues by $0.1 million or 0.1% effective Sept. 1, 2021 and $1.0 million, or 2.2% effective Sept. 1, 2022. The Company proposed to offset those increases with the tax customer credit and other deferred customer credits.

The electric and natural gas requests were based on a proposed rate of return (ROR) on rate base of 7.30% with a common equity ratio of 50% and a 9.9% return on equity (ROE).

Customer Resources

To assist customers in managing their energy bills, Avista offers services for customers such as comfort level billing, payment arrangements and Customer Assistance Referral and Evaluation Services , which aid customers through referrals to area agencies and other resources for help with housing, utilities, medical assistance, and other needs. Avista also provides funding for energy assistance programs and Project Share which are administered through community action agencies.

Avista provides energy efficiency and outreach programs that include rebates and incentives as well as tips and resources to help customers manage their energy use and energy bills. Customers can learn more at www.myavista.com .

