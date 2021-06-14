Logo
Ready Capital Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2021 Dividends

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 14, 2021

NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready Capital Corporation (

NYSE:RC, Financial) (the "Company") announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share of common stock and Operating Partnership unit for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. This dividend is payable on July 30, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2021.

Additionally, the Company announced that its Board of Directors declared quarterly cash dividends on its 8.625% Series B Cumulative Preferred Stock (the "Series B Preferred Stock"), its 6.25% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (the "Series C Preferred Stock"), its 7.625% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series D Preferred Stock"), and its 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series E Preferred Stock").

The Company declared a dividend of $0.5390625 per share of Series B Preferred Stock payable on July 15, 2021 to Series B Preferred Stock holders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2021.

The Company declared a dividend of $0.390625 per share of Series C Preferred Stock payable on July 15, 2021 to Series C Preferred Stock holders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2021.

The Company declared a dividend of $0.4765625 per share of Series D Preferred Stock payable on July 15, 2021 to Series D Preferred Stock holders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2021.

The Company declared a dividend of $0.225694 per share of Series E Preferred Stock payable on July 31, 2021 to Series E Preferred Stock holders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2021, which represents an annual dividend of $1.625 per share.

About Ready Capital Corporation

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services small to medium balance commercial loans. Ready Capital specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency multifamily, investor and bridge as well as SBA 7(a) business loans. Headquartered in New York, New York, Ready Capital employs over 500 lending professionals nationwide. The company is externally managed and advised by Waterfall Asset Management, LLC.

Contact

Investor Relations
Ready Capital Corporation
212-257-4666
[email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ready-capital-corporation-declares-second-quarter-2021-dividends-301311894.html

SOURCE Ready Capital Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY10458&Transmission_Id=202106141615PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY10458&DateId=20210614
