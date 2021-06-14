Avient Collaborates with Oceanworks® to Expand Use of Recycled Ocean Plastics

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Avient Collaborates with Oceanworks® to Expand Use of Recycled Ocean Plastics

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CLEVELAND, June 14, 2021

CLEVELAND, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), a premier provider of specialized and sustainable material solutions and services, has announced it is collaborating with Oceanworks® to help customers incorporate recycled ocean plastics in their products. Recycled ocean and ocean-bound plastics are those recovered from the ocean, waterways, and ocean-bound collection zones within 50 km of a coastline.

Avient_Logo.jpg

Building on the 2020 launch of reSound R recycled content thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs) created with Oceanworks recycled plastics, Avient and Oceanworks are now collaborating on an expanded recycled ocean plastics portfolio. The resulting custom-formulated materials – both TPEs and thermoplastics – will be based on Oceanworks Guaranteed* base resins. Oceanworks will also provide source validation so that brands can confidently and transparently share the story and impact of these materials.

Avient and Oceanworks initially connected through the Alliance to End Plastic Waste (AEPW). Avient is a founding member of AEPW, joining in 2019. Oceanworks was selected in 2020 as a breakthrough venture to be incubated under AEPW's Innovation program with early-stage startup accelerator, Plug and Play.

"Expanding our collaboration with Oceanworks aligns closely with our sustainability commitments as a formulator and our focus on helping customers meet their sustainability goals," said Walter Ripple, Vice President, Sustainability, Avient Corporation. "Oceanworks maintains the largest global marketplace for recycled ocean plastics and brings knowledge and capability that are invaluable to building this new portfolio."

"As a leading global polymer material formulation expert, Avient will help us to further extend the usage of recycled ocean plastics to specialty formulations and applications," said Rob Ianelli, Founder and President at Oceanworks. "Their global customers represent a wide range of end markets that value the addition of recycled ocean plastics. Every ton of at-risk plastic waste successfully averted on its path to the ocean is part of the solution. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to drive further customization and scale in collaboration with Avient."

"Customers want to utilize recycled ocean plastics, but many times don't know how to source or evaluate it," Mr. Ripple explained. "Through this new collaboration, customers now can incorporate recycled ocean plastics solutions to help them achieve both performance and sustainability goals."

Avient's solutions with Oceanworks' recycled ocean plastics content are available globally and can be utilized in a variety of TPE and engineered thermoplastic formulations.

*Oceanworks® Guaranteed materials are independently validated. Oceanworks conducts third-party testing through its laboratory partners to confirm resins are contamination free and processing parameters are met. The Oceanworks Guaranteed mark indicates that the material meets specifications and has been sourced in compliance with international standards for business, environmental, and fair labor practices. Traceability is ensured with Oceanworks Guaranteed material and transaction certificates for each order. 

About Oceanworks
Oceanworks® is a digital marketplace connecting local recycled plastic supply with global demand to keep plastic out of the ocean. The marketplace offers 100s of ocean and averted plastic resins, textiles, and products from trusted suppliers worldwide. Oceanworks quality standards allow customers to purchase with confidence and the capacity of the global network provides security at scale. Customers, brands and suppliers that use the Oceanworks® Guarantee become part of a larger solution - a circular economy to end ocean plastic. To learn more visit oceanworks.co.

About Avient
Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), with expected 2021 revenues of $4.3 billion, provides specialized and sustainable material solutions that transform customer challenges into opportunities, bringing new products to life for a better world. Examples include:

  • Barrier technologies that preserve the shelf-life and quality of food, beverages, medicine and other perishable goods through high-performance materials that require less plastic
  • Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation
  • Breakthrough technologies that minimize wastewater and improve the recyclability of materials and packaging across a spectrum of end uses

Avient employs approximately 8,400 associates and is certified ACC Responsible Care®, a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste and certified Great Place to Work®.  For more information, visit www.avient.com.

To access Avient's news library online, please visit www.avient.com/news.

favicon.png?sn=CL09809&sd=2021-06-14 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avient-collaborates-with-oceanworks-to-expand-use-of-recycled-ocean-plastics-301311827.html

SOURCE Avient Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL09809&Transmission_Id=202106141630PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL09809&DateId=20210614
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment