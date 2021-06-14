Logo
LifeStance Health Group, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 14, 2021

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeStance Health Group, Inc. ("LifeStance Health" or the "Company"), one of the nation's largest providers of outpatient mental health care, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 40,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $18.00 per share. In the offering, the Company sold 32,800,000 shares and selling stockholders sold 7,200,000 shares. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 6,000,000 shares of common stock from the selling stockholders at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. LifeStance Health's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "LFST."

Lifestance_Health_Logo.jpg

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan and Jefferies acted as lead book-runners for the offering. TPG Capital BD, LLC, UBS Investment Bank and William Blair acted as joint book-runners for the offering and Capital One Securities, AmeriVet Securities, Drexel Hamilton, R. Seelaus & Co., LLC and Siebert Williams Shank acted as co-managers for the offering.

This offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from:

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
Attention: Prospectus Department
180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
Attention: Prospectus Department
200 West Street, New York, New York 10282
Phone: 1-866-471-2526
Fax: 212-902-9316
Email: [email protected]

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions
1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717
Phone: 866-803-9204

Jefferies LLC
Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department
520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022
Phone: 1-877-821-7388
Email: [email protected]

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the sale of these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 9, 2021.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About LifeStance Health Group, Inc.

Founded in 2017, LifeStance Health is one of the nation's largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults experiencing a variety of mental health conditions. The company delivers personalized, data-driven and comprehensive care to help patients stay healthy and employs over 3,300 psychiatrists, advanced practice nurses, psychologists and therapists. LifeStance Health currently operates across 27 states and over 370 centers. 

favicon.png?sn=SF10534&sd=2021-06-14 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifestance-health-group-inc-announces-closing-of-initial-public-offering-301311920.html

SOURCE LifeStance Health

