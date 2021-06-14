Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

PR Newswire

NEWARK, Calif., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:PTGX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $100,000,000 of shares of its common stock. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Protagonist. In connection with this offering, Protagonist expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of shares of its common stock offered in the public offering.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Jefferies LLC and Piper Sandler are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. JMP Securities LLC and H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC are acting as co-lead managers for the offering. The offering is subject to market conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or the actual size or terms of the offering.

A shelf registration statement relating to the offered shares of common stock was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on December 10, 2020. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website, located at www.sec.gov. Prospective investors should read the preliminary prospectus supplement, when available, and the accompanying prospectus and other documents Protagonist has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Protagonist and the offering. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone at 866-803-9204, or by email at prospectus-[email protected]; Jefferies LLC (Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10022; telephone: 877-821-7388; email: [email protected]); or Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by telephone at (800) 747-3924 or by email at [email protected].

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.

Protagonist Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that utilizes a proprietary technology platform to discover and develop novel peptide-based therapeutics to address significant unmet medical needs and transform existing treatment paradigms for patients. Protagonist is headquartered in Newark, California.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding Protagonist's expectations regarding the completion, timing and size of the proposed public offering. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "expect," "may," "will," or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances). These forward-looking statements are based on Protagonist's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions and satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed public offering. There can be no assurance that Protagonist will be able to complete the proposed public offering on the anticipated terms, or at all. Additional information concerning these and other risks can be found in Protagonist's periodic filings with the SEC, including under the heading "Risk Factors" contained therein, as well as the risks identified in the registration statement and the preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering. Any forward-looking statements that Protagonist makes in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, Protagonist assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

