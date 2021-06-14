Poly Appoints Warren Schlichting as Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer

PR Newswire

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poly (NYSE: POLY) today announced the appointment of Warren Schlichting as its Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective June 14, 2021. Mr. Schlichting joins Poly as the company's first COO under Poly President and CEO, Dave Shull. Schlichting will oversee product and services business units, product and alliance marketing, corporate strategy and business development. He will also serve as executive sponsor of Poly's Low Carbon Solutions pillar under the company's Corporate Social Responsibility work to reduce emissions.

"Warren is a proven leader, experienced in both creating value and managing significant change," said Dave Shull, President and Chief Executive Officer, Poly. "We've been clear that Poly is transforming and focused on growth, and a big part of that is making certain we operate at a level that matches our ambitions. We already have strong business unit general managers and functional leaders in place, so we expect that Warren will ensure that our business units have the resources and support they need, expand our investments in software and solutions, and elevate our strategic alliance partnerships."

"The way people and businesses around the globe connect and communicate has changed," said Mr. Schlichting, "Poly has the services and tools they need to do it. There's a world-class team at Poly, and I'm looking forward to supporting the company on its path to growth."

About Warren Schlichting

Warren Schlichting is currently an advisor to Progress Partners, a Boston investment bank focused on media & technology. Prior to his work with Progress, Schlichting spent much of the past four years as the Group President of Sling TV, implementing a total business transformation, revamping Sling's approach to product management and modernizing its software development process. He brought the company to profitability, greenlit the popular "Slingers" marketing campaign, and formed long-term, strategic partnerships with Google, Microsoft and Facebook among others.

Schlichting joined DISH, the parent company of Sling, in late 2011. While at DISH he launched the large scale monetization of the company's data via addressable advertising, regularly negotiated multi-billion dollar content partnerships with the major video conglomerates, and overhauled DISH's brand positioning and marketing campaigns.

Prior to joining DISH, Schlichting held leadership positions at Comcast, and was the CEO of Hiwire, a Los Angeles-based Internet ad technology start-up. He also spent six years as CEO of Yucatan Foods, a venture he co-founded and recently sold. Schlichting began his career with Morgan Stanley in their M&A group and worked at the William E. Simon private equity group.

Mr. Schlichting holds an A.B. Degree with Honors from Harvard University.

About Poly

Poly (NYSE: POLY) creates premium audio and video products so you can have your best meeting -- anywhere, anytime, every time. Our headsets, video and audio-conferencing products, desk phones, analytics software and services are beautifully designed and engineered to connect people with incredible clarity. They're pro-grade, easy to use and work seamlessly with all the best video and audio conferencing services. With Poly (Plantronics, Inc. – formerly Plantronics and Polycom), you'll do more than just show up, you'll stand out. For more information visit www.Poly.com.

Poly, the propeller design, and the Poly logo are trademarks of Plantronics, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward Looking Statements Safe Harbor

