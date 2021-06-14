Keeley Teton Small-Mid Cap Value Fund's 1st-Quarter Commentary

Performance

For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the Small-Mid Cap Value Strategy rose 17.29% gross (17.06% net of fees) compared with a 16.83% gain for the Russell 2500 Value Index.

Macroeconomic Review

As the economy sustained its recovery in the first quarter, the stock market continued to make new highs. More important to the Small-Mid Cap Value Strategy was that the value rotation toward small caps that began in the fourth quarter accelerated in the first quarter. We believe this process has only just started as “value” stocks remain very attractive relative to growth stocks on a historical basis.

Economic data continues to show a recovering economy in the U.S. The trend has been positive for most of the last year since the steep decline in activity in the second quarter of 2020. We see improvement in a wide variety of measures, both in sentiment readings and in actual measures of activity. On the sentiment side, both the University of Michigan and the Conference Board measure of consumer confidence made new recovery highs in their most recent readings. Business sentiment measures from ISM and Markit have also been surprising to the upside and are well above the 50 mark that divides expansion from contraction. The regional Fed surveys have also trended positive. The March jobs reports showed a surprisingly strong 916,000 increase in non-farm payrolls, well ahead of the 635,000 consensus expectations. The March JOLTS (Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey) showed 7.4 million open jobs, not far from the 7.6 million record of November 2018 and above pre-pandemic levels.

At this point, it is di cult to ascertain how much of the continued upward recovery is due to the recent rounds of federal fiscal stimulus. Some shorter-term measures seem to correlate with the timing of each batch of stimulus checks, but it is also likely that much of the improvement is driven by growing comfort with getting out and doing things and easing government restrictions on activities. The expanding vaccination program should provide much-needed help to the travel, hospitality, restaurant, and other industries that depend on people’s willingness to congregate. While these industries represent only a small part of the overall capitalization of the stock market, they employ tens of millions of workers. As a result, a recovery in these sectors should provide an additional boost to employment and the economy.

The other challenge is evaluating how much of the expected improvement in corporate results is priced into stocks. With the S&P 500 Index and the Russell Top 200 Index trading at about 22x forward earnings and the Russell 2000 Index trading at 30x earnings, a good deal of the improvement is probably priced in. As we indicated last quarter, we believe that estimates are relatively conservative and that expectations are likely to trend higher. This means that the “real” multiple on forward earnings is lower than it appears. We would expect upward revisions as we enter second quarter earnings season.

Within sub-segments of the market, Value appears to be more reasonably priced. Small-cap value, in particular, trades at only 18.9x NTM earnings compared to a historical average of 16x. The average valuation for the Russell 2000 Value Index is nearly the same as it is for the Russell Top 200 Index. With that Index now at 22.2x, the R2V looks relatively attractive.

Where are we finding new ideas?

With the market at all-time highs and valuations well above normal, even after allowing for likely upside to earnings expectations, it is only reasonable to ask where we find new ideas. If we are candid, some days we wonder that ourselves. One of the things that excites us about managing the Small-Mid Cap Value Strategy using a strategy that focuses on meaningful corporate change, opportunities that are less dependent on the absolute level of valuation in the market and in a particular stock. Let me explain.

Many funds assemble a portfolio of stocks where the view of the future is largely determined by what has happened in the past. In the Small-Mid Cap Value Strategy, we instead seek out companies where the future departs from the past. If you want to visualize it, imagine that most companies are on a trendline that is up and to the right. We seek companies where there is a kink upward in that line: “meaningful corporate change.” We are looking for situations where a business, management, operational, or ownership change is likely to positively e ect either the future earnings trajectory or how investors evaluate a company. Some of the more important types of events that create these situations are:

Spin-offs – these take place when a company decides to separate a business line from the rest of the company and establish it as a separate public company by distributing these shares to existing shareholders. This is a long-established mechanism to unlock shareholder value and companies such as Chipotle Mexican Grill and Discover Financial Services got their start as spin-offs. Spin-off stocks also have an enviable long-term record of outperformance, although the last few years have been more mixed. There are opportunities to invest in these companies before the spin-off, as well as after, and we can look at both the SpinCos and the RemainCos.

Companies emerging from bankruptcy. Companies that have been so unsuccessful that they had to file for bankruptcy protection would seem like a strange place to look for investment ideas, but they can be fertile ground. If a company’s biggest problem was financial leverage, Chapter 11 provides them with the opportunity to fix that issue. Concurrent with the process is often a change in management and some rationalization of the business which can leave the company much better positioned to thrive than it was before.

Demutualized Financial Institutions – Mutual banks and insurance companies are owned by their depositors and policyholders, respectively. They can become public companies through a process called demutualization. This process raises a substantial amount of capital which can then be redeployed into the business to grow earnings. These tend to be longer-term, but lower-risk opportunities.

Management Change – Our research suggests that when a company that has been underperforming replaces its CEO, good things happen over time.

Cost and portfolio rationalization – While often accompanied by management change, sometimes we run across situations where a company has committed to selling one or more businesses or reducing costs to an extent that it materially improves its prospects.

Does this mean that every stock in the portfolio will fall into one of these buckets? No. First, we also look at stocks which appear very undervalued based on their assets or normalized earnings power. Cyclical industries at the bottom of the cycle o er such opportunities if we believe that the cycle will turn. Second, the portfolio includes some stocks that started out with meaningful corporate change and where that continues to improve operating profitability. We may continue to hold these stocks if we believe upside catalyst remains significant. This should demonstrate that even with the stock market at record highs, there are always companies to evaluate which have the potential to improve their earnings, though ine ciently priced at time of purchase.

Portfolio Review

The Small-Mid Cap Value Strategy outperformed its benchmark, the Russell 2500 Value Index, for the fourth quarter in a row. Neither Sector Allocation nor Stock Selection added much in aggregate, but there were several moving parts within each driver of performance. The overall impact from Sector Allocation was negligible but included a positive impact from being overweight the strong-performing Energy sector and being underweight the disappointing Health Care and Real Estate sectors. The positives were o set by an overweight in the Utilities sector and an underweight in the Consumer Discretionary sector. The aggregate impact in Stock Selection was slightly positive.

Energy was the best performing sector in both the Index and in the Strategy. The Strategy was both slightly overweight and its holdings outperformed those of the Index. Three of the Strategy’s nine holdings were up more than 50% in the quarter led by a 119% gain in the shares of Texas Pacific Land. The Energy sector’s di culties over the last several years have driven a significant amount of restructuring activity. In addition, the industry may finally be seeing the emergence of a new business model based on more capital discipline and a focus on the generation of free cash flow. As an example, new portfolio holding Oasis Petroleum emerged from a financial restructuring in late 2020 but has already initiated a dividend.

The Strategy holds only two Health Care stocks, Ensign Group and Laboratory Corporation of America, but both stocks appreciated nicely during the quarter. This is particularly true compared to the Health Care sector which was the second worst performing. Strong fourth quarter earnings results helped both companies, but LabCorp also indicated that it would investigate strategic options.

The Strategy is weighting in the Communications Services sector is comprised only of its holdings in Nexstar Media Group. That was a good thing in the first quarter as it rose nearly 30% compared to a 14% gain for the sector. Advertising continues to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, and this drove better than expected Q4-2020 results and expectations for more of the same in the future.

The Technology sector lagged the overall Russell 2500 Value Index during the first quarter, but sharp moves by a few of the Strategy’s holdings drove outperformance in the Strategy. The most noteworthy stock for the Strategy was Teradata which appreciated sharply on the heels of strong fourth quarter results. Other contributors in the quarter included Cognyte (spun from Verint in the quarter), SYNNEX (which spun Concentrix in Q4-2020), and Perspecta (a former spin-o that announced it would be acquired in late January). The Strategy also had disappointments in Black Knight and Vontier.

Weak performance from some of the Strategy’s longer-term (and very successful) investments largely drove the weak performance in the Industrials sector. Both Copart and IAA, which are both provide automobile auction services to insurance companies saw double-digit declines in share price during the quarter.

Within the Financial sector, the Strategy’s holdings in banks performed very well, but its non-bank financial positions did not perform as well. Recent spin-o PROG Holdings declined almost 20% despite strong Q4-2020 results. This sector also includes the Strategy’s holdings in SPACs (Special Purpose Acquisition Companies). These stocks tend to trade within a narrow range until they announce their initial business combination. After that, they can appreciate sharply as was the case with New Providence Acquisition or trade pretty flat as we saw with FG New America and Hudson Executive. In a quarter when the market is up sharply, this dynamic may create a drag on performance.

The Consumer Staples sector performed much better within the midcap universe than it did in the small cap arena, but the Strategy’s holdings failed to keep up. While new holding Molson Coors did well despite lower guidance due to the winter storms in Texas, the performance of the Strategy’s other three positions was lackluster with Lamb Weston down slightly. The company’s quarterly results were in line with expectations, but visibility on a full recovery from the pandemic remains uncertain for this leading maker of French fries.

The Strategy added eleven new positions in the quarter and eliminated nine holdings. Among the stocks that were added to the Strategy were one stock acquired through its acquisition of a previous holding, one stock that planned to spin-out a business, one company that emerged from bankruptcy, and two stocks that were spun out of previous holdings. Included in the eliminations were one of the stocks acquired through a spin-o , the stock we held through its acquisition, and one stock that is in the process of being acquired for cash. We also sold one of the Strategy’s SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) holdings after it announced its initial business combination. Since the change in lead management of the Strategy in the middle of 2020, we have emphasized companies in the earlier stages of restructuring. The economic recovery and the healthy credit markets have given companies an opportunity to reshape their businesses, a ording us a broad array of investment candidates. We are optimistic that this emphasis will continue to bear fruit.

Leading Contributors

Texas Pacific Land Corporation ( TPL, Financial) is a large owner of surface and royalty interests in the PermianBasin in Texas. The company also provides water management and land management services to support oil and gas production in the basin. The stock performed well during the quarter for a couple reasons. First, the price of crude oil (WTI) increased 22% which directly benefits the royalty payments the company receives. Second, the company converted its structure from a land trust with a board of three trustees to a corporation with a full board of directors. This allows the company to issue debt or equity to support larger purchases of royalty interest packages. With this conversion, the company will also change its dividend frequency from annual to quarterly.

Nexstar Media Group ( NXST, Financial) is the largest local broadcast television group in the United States.Shares rallied in the first quarter on a strong earnings report and robust free cash flow guidance for the combined years of 2021 and 2022. In addition, Nexstar announced several very shareholder-friendly measures, including an additional $1 billion boost to its share repurchase authorization and the raising of its dividend by more than 20%. Given that Nexstar’s TV station ownership levels place it up against a cap that is imposed by the Federal Communications Commission, Nexstar now is devoting most of its free cash flows toward returns to shareholders.

Synovus Financial ( SNV, Financial) is a leading regional bank in the Southeastern U.S. with more than $50 billionof assets and 288 branches. Bank stocks continued to perform very well in the first quarter as investors upgraded earnings expectations for them. Strong fourth quarter results, rising rates, and improving credit all contributed to the positive reassessment. Synovus benefitted more than most bank stocks due to its lower starting valuation, its higher level of reserves, and its greater than average asset-sensitivity.

Leading Detractors

IAA Inc. ( IAA, Financial) is a digital marketplace that connects those interested in buying and selling total-lossdamaged and low-value vehicles across a full spectrum of sellers. IAA shares were very strong in 2020 as the company was seen as an early reopening play, with individuals’ increased mobility producing more automotive collisions. However, IAA also benefited from a scarce number of vehicles and resultant high average selling prices, which have been up more than 30% for the past two quarters. As a result, some investors have worried that the strength in average selling prices simply cannot continue at that rate. Some investors also have had concerns about a slower pace of recovery of vehicle miles traveled and about crash rates. In addition, some early channel checks have suggested that IAA’s volume growth for the first quarter will wind up being below consensus by a few percentage points.

Copart, Inc. ( CPRT, Financial) is a leading global provider of online auctions and vehicle remarketing services.Copart shares were very strong in 2020 as the company was viewed as an early reopening play, with individuals’ increased mobility producing more automotive collisions. Copart also has benefited from a scarce number of vehicles and high average selling prices, which have been up more than 25% for each of the past two quarters. As a result, some investors have worried that the strength in online vehicle sellers’ average selling prices simply cannot continue at that rate. Some investors also have had concerns about a slower pace of recovery of vehicle miles traveled and about crash rates. With Copart’s high valuation and its restructuring story played out, we exited our investment in Copart during the first quarter.

Vontier Corporation ( VNT, Financial) is a provider of equipment and components for fueling stations worldwide.While the company had warned investors about declining Europay, Mastercard, Visa (EMV) retrofit revenue in 2021 when it was spun out in the fourth quarter of 2020, it formally guided to a weaker second half of 2021 compared to the first half. This suggested less ability to o set this headwind elsewhere in its business portfolio. The company has telegraphed that it will pursue M&A more aggressively now that it is a standalone company and expectations are that it will focus on electric vehicle charging infrastructure where it already has several minority investments.

Outlook

In conclusion, thank you for your investment in the Small-Mid Cap Value Strategy. We will continue to work hard to justify your confidence and trust.

