DCM to Present to the Smallcap Discoveries Investor Forum on June 17, 2021





DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM) (“DCM” or the "Company"), a leading provider of marketing and business communication solutions to companies across North America, is pleased to announce that Richard Kellam, President and CEO of DCM, will present to the Smallcap Discoveries investor group on Thursday, June 17th, 2021 at 4:15 p.m. EDT.









Smallcap Discoveries is a private investor forum that seeks to uncover insights and ideas regarding the small and micro-cap space.









A live webcast of the presentation will be available to Smallcap Discoveries group members through the conference webcast at www.smallcapdiscoveries.com. Interested DCM shareholders may contact Smallcap Discoveries directly for login information. In addition, DCM intends to provide an infographic and video link on the investor relations tab of its website following the presentation for those unable to attend.









For further information, please contact:





[email protected]









ABOUT DATA COMMUNICATIONS MANAGEMENT CORP.









DCM is a communication solutions partner that adds value for large enterprises by creating more meaningful connections with their customers. Our technology-enabled content and workflow management capabilities solve the complex branding, communications, logistics and regulatory requirements of Canada’s leading enterprises. We pair customer insights and thought leadership with cutting-edge products, modular enabling technology, and services to power our clients’ go-to-market strategies. We help our clients manage how their brands come to life, determine which channels are right for them, manage multimedia campaigns, deploy location-specific and 1:1 marketing, execute custom loyalty programs, and fulfill their commercial printing needs all in one place.









Our extensive experience has positioned us as experts at providing communication solutions across many verticals, including the financial, retail, healthcare, cannabis, energy, and public sectors. Thanks to our locations throughout Canada and in the United States, we meet our clients’ varying needs with scale, speed, and efficiency – no matter how large or complex the ask - delivered through our technology-enabled service model.









Additional information relating to DATA Communications Management Corp. is available on www.datacm.com, and in the disclosure documents filed by DATA Communications Management Corp. on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.









Forward-looking statements









Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, objectives or achievements of DCM, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, objectives or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect DCM’s current views regarding future events and operating performance, are based on information currently available to DCM, and speak only as of the date of this press release.









These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions and should not be read as guarantees that future performance or results will be achieved. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance, objectives or achievements of DCM to be materially different from any future results, performance, objectives or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Additional factors are discussed under the headings “Liquidity and capital resources” and “Risks and Uncertainties” in DCM’s management’s discussion and analysis, annual information form, and other publicly available disclosure documents, as filed by DCM on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).









Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this presentation as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Unless required by applicable securities law, DCM does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.





