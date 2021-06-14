Logo
Venbrook Partners with Everspan on a Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Program

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

Cardigan General Auto Program Platform to Lead New NEMT Program

PR Newswire

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., June 14, 2021

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Venbrook Group, LLC ("Venbrook"), a holdings company with various subsidiaries engaged in the insurance marketplace, today announced that it has formed a program partnership with Everspan Indemnity Insurance Company ("Everspan"), an excess and surplus lines insurer, which is part of Everspan Group, a participatory fronting insurance group Rated A- (Excellent) by AM Best with a Financial Size Category Class VIII, to offer a Non-Emergency Medical Transportation ("NEMT") Program.

Venbrook_Partners_with_Everspan.jpg

We are excited about our strategic partnership with Everspan and the opportunity to build an NEMT Program.

The program targets NEMT companies that transport patients in medical vans, ambulettes, gurney vans, and ambulances (both basic & advanced life support) and will be managed by the Cardigan General Auto Program Platform ("Cardigan"). Leading with auto liability written with Everspan, Cardigan also offers coverage for physical damage, general liability and professional liability through a few select markets. The program is authorized to write in AZ, CA, DE, IL, MD, NJ, OH, PA, VA, WA and has plans to expand to CO, CT, and TN. 

Aligning mutual goals, the NEMT program solution represents a multi-faceted partnership approach, bringing together deep technical expertise of program administrators and the efficient transportation program platform offered by Cardigan General Insurance Services, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Venbrook Group, LLC. The NEMT program will be written on Everspan's highly-rated paper.

"We are excited about our strategic partnership with Everspan and the opportunity to complement our expertise, expand our footprint, and together build a "best in breed" NEMT Program," said Brenda Sherman, Chief Underwriting Officer for Venbrook Programs Division.

Wyatt Blackburn, President of Everspan Group, stated "We are very pleased about our partnership with best-in-class underwriters like Cardigan in a growing segment of the program insurance market." Mr. Blackburn continued, "We are excited to work with the Venbrook team as we partner with them during the growth and expansion of this successful program."

About Everspan Group
Everspan Group is a specialty property and casualty insurance platform comprised of Everspan Insurance Company, an admitted insurer and Everspan Indemnity Insurance Company, a surplus lines insurer. Everspan Group operates nationwide on an admitted and non-admitted basis. The companies which comprise the Everspan Group are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMBC), a financial services holding company. For more information, please refer to www.everspangroup.com.

About Cardigan General Insurance Services
Cardigan General Insurance Services, LLC ("CGIS") is a Managing General Underwriter platform distributing through the Retail and Wholesale channels. The platform focuses on leading service technology combined with expert underwriting, claims management, loss inspection, and actuarial analysis to assure the Company's low loss ratios. CGIS is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Venbrook Group, LLC.

About Venbrook
Venbrook Group, LLC is a holdings company with subsidiaries engaged in retail broking, wholesale broking, programs, and claims services. Venbrook caters to a national client base across myriad industries with divergent needs. Venbrook's team of experts and industry specialists' partner with their clients to manage their risks, create security, promote growth and add value by delivering best-in-class insurance products and programs.

Venbrook continues to build partnerships to expand its insurance platform while continuing to invest in its infrastructure and talent. Venbrook is headquartered in Los Angeles with various locations across the country. For more information, please visit www.venbrook.com.

Media and Press Release Inquiries:
Erika Magana
Vice-President, Marketing and Communications
818-598-8900

Follow our community:
LinkedIn – www.linkedin.com/company/venbrook
Facebook – www.facebook.com/venbrook
Twitter – www.twitter.com/venbrook

favicon.png?sn=LA10581&sd=2021-06-14 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/venbrook-partners-with-everspan-on-a-non-emergency-medical-transportation-program-301311936.html

SOURCE Venbrook Group, LLC

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA10581&Transmission_Id=202106141723PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA10581&DateId=20210614
