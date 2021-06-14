Keeley Teton Comments on Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group ( NXST, Financial) is the largest local broadcast television group in the United States.Shares rallied in the first quarter on a strong earnings report and robust free cash flow guidance for the combined years of 2021 and 2022. In addition, Nexstar announced several very shareholder-friendly measures, including an additional $1 billion boost to its share repurchase authorization and the raising of its dividend by more than 20%. Given that Nexstar’s TV station ownership levels place it up against a cap that is imposed by the Federal Communications Commission, Nexstar now is devoting most of its free cash flows toward returns to shareholders.

From Keeley Teton's Small-Mid Cap Value Fund first-quarter 2021 commentary.