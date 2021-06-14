Keeley Teton Comments on IAA

IAA Inc. ( IAA, Financial) is a digital marketplace that connects those interested in buying and selling total-lossdamaged and low-value vehicles across a full spectrum of sellers. IAA shares were very strong in 2020 as the company was seen as an early reopening play, with individuals’ increased mobility producing more automotive collisions. However, IAA also benefited from a scarce number of vehicles and resultant high average selling prices, which have been up more than 30% for the past two quarters. As a result, some investors have worried that the strength in average selling prices simply cannot continue at that rate. Some investors also have had concerns about a slower pace of recovery of vehicle miles traveled and about crash rates. In addition, some early channel checks have suggested that IAA’s volume growth for the first quarter will wind up being below consensus by a few percentage points.

From Keeley Teton's Small-Mid Cap Value Fund first-quarter 2021 commentary.