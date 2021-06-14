Keeley Teton Comments on Vontier

Vontier Corporation ( VNT, Financial) is a provider of equipment and components for fueling stations worldwide.While the company had warned investors about declining Europay, Mastercard, Visa (EMV) retrofit revenue in 2021 when it was spun out in the fourth quarter of 2020, it formally guided to a weaker second half of 2021 compared to the first half. This suggested less ability to o set this headwind elsewhere in its business portfolio. The company has telegraphed that it will pursue M&A more aggressively now that it is a standalone company and expectations are that it will focus on electric vehicle charging infrastructure where it already has several minority investments.

From Keeley Teton's Small-Mid Cap Value Fund first-quarter 2021 commentary.