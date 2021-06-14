Keeley Teton Comments on KB Home

KB Home ( KBH, Financial) is one of the nation’s leading homebuilders and bounced back from being one of thebottom contributors last quarter. Trends for homebuilders remain very strong and the environment for KB Home is favorable. The company increased prices faster than costs which drove expanding margins in the quarter. Demand for housing continues to accelerate with net new orders up more than 20% in the quarter which drove strong backlog growth. The medium-term outlook for home builders remains attractive supported by low mortgage rates, accelerating economic activity, and favorable demographic trends with Millennials/Gen Z entering the household formation phase.

From Keeley Teton Mid Cap Dividend Value Fund's first-quarter 2021 commentary.