Keeley Teton Comments on FMC Corp

FMC Corporation ( FMC, Financial) is a leading manufacturer of agricultural chemicals such as insecticides,herbicides, and fungicides. The company pre-announced weaker than expected earnings as the quarter was negatively impacted by logistical challenges and weather in Brazil. On its conference call with investors, management noted that these challenges are likely to persist through the first half of 2021. We expect a much better second half of 2021 for the company due to new product introductions, higher prices, and potentially, acquisitions. Despite the near-term soft patch, cash flow should remain strong and management has been willing to return capital to shareholders through share repurchases in the past.

From Keeley Teton Mid Cap Dividend Value Fund's first-quarter 2021 commentary.