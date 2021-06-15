TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / The Mosaic Company ( NYSE:MOS, Financial) announced its May 2021 sales revenue and volumes by business unit.

Potash(1) May 2021 May 2020 Sales volumes in thousands of tonnes(2) 891 810 Sales revenue in millions $ 246 $ 176

Mosaic Fertilizantes(1) May 2021 May 2020 Sales volumes in thousands of tonnes(2) 790 870 Sales revenue in millions $ 336 $ 259

Phosphates(1) May 2021 May 2020 Sales volumes in thousands of tonnes(2) 553 608 Sales revenue in millions $ 327 $ 214

(1)The revenue and tonnes presented are sales as recognized in the month and do not reflect current market conditions due to the delays between pricing and revenue recognition.

(2)Tonnes = finished product tonnes

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

The Mosaic Company Contacts

Media:

Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206

[email protected]

Investors:

Laura Gagnon, 813-775-4214 or

Paul Massoud, 813-775-4260

[email protected]

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/651617/The-Mosaic-Company-Mosaic-Announces-May-2021-Sales-Revenue-and-Volumes















