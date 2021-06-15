TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS, Financial) announced its May 2021 sales revenue and volumes by business unit.
Potash(1)
|May 2021
|May 2020
Sales volumes in thousands of tonnes(2)
891
810
Sales revenue in millions
|$
246
|$
176
Mosaic Fertilizantes(1)
|May 2021
|May 2020
Sales volumes in thousands of tonnes(2)
790
870
Sales revenue in millions
|$
336
|$
259
Phosphates(1)
|May 2021
|May 2020
Sales volumes in thousands of tonnes(2)
553
608
Sales revenue in millions
|$
327
|$
214
(1)The revenue and tonnes presented are sales as recognized in the month and do not reflect current market conditions due to the delays between pricing and revenue recognition.
(2)Tonnes = finished product tonnes
About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.
The Mosaic Company Contacts
Media:
Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206
[email protected]
Investors:
Laura Gagnon, 813-775-4214 or
Paul Massoud, 813-775-4260
[email protected]
SOURCE: The Mosaic Company
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651617/The-Mosaic-Company-Mosaic-Announces-May-2021-Sales-Revenue-and-Volumes
Please Login to leave a comment