Ainos Named Exclusive Sales Partner for COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Kit in Taiwan

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / Ainos, Inc. ('we', 'our', or the 'Company'), (OTC PINK:AIMD), entered into an exclusive agreement to serve as the master sales and marketing agent for the Ainos SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test Kit ("Covid-19 Test Kit") for Taiwan Carbon Nano Corporation ('TCNT').

On June 7th, the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration ("TFDA") granted emergency use authorization to TCNT for the Ainos Covid-19 Test Kit that will be sold and marketed under the "Ainos" brand in the Republic of China ('Taiwan'). Once TCNT secures regulatory authorizations from foreign regulatory agencies, Ainos expects to partner with regional distributors to promote sales in other strategic markets. TCNT intends to submit an application for authorization or approval of the test kit product to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the future.

The Covid-19 Test Kit uses an antigen rapid test technology jointly developed by Taiwan's National Health Research Institutes ("NHRI"), National Defense Medical Center ("NDMC"), and TCNT.

"This is Taiwan's first Covid-19 antigen test co-developed by its national defense, health research institution and a biotech company. The biggest difference from the other products in Taiwan market is that the Ainos SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test Kit has a smartphone-based tracking function, which can be accessed through a QR code. The QR Code scans the test kit and stores each test kit's unique ID. Each user will be able store the results directly to the individual's mobile phone without effort," the NHRI said in a press release.

The Covid-19 Test Kit is a lateral flow immunoassay intended for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 directly from samples of both nasopharyngeal ("NPS") and nasal swab ("NS") specimens. Test results are available within 15 minutes and are reported to have high sensitivity and specificity.

"We are extremely honored to help Taiwan combat Covid-19 with our novel product, especially in light of the recent increase in reported cases," said the Company's Chairman & CEO, Chun-Hsien Tsai. "We are pleased to introduce a supplementary monitoring technology that can be used as a scalable, fast, frequent and inexpensive test to reduce community transmission of this highly contagious disease. With the user's consent, our product allows public health authorities to identify and locate the infected individuals," Mr. Tsai remarked.

"Ainos' presence in Taiwan gives us a unique perspective on the multi-faceted impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. We have seen the urgent and continuing need for rapid testing as a key component for limiting the spread of this disease. Clearly for Taiwan, the center of the world's largest semiconductor manufacturing supply chain, the country's ability to contain Covid-19 has global economic implications for everything from consumer electronics to automobile manufacturing," Mr. Tsai said.

About Ainos, Inc.

Ainos, Inc., a Texas corporation (f/k/a Amarillo Biosciences, Inc.), is a diversified healthcare company engaged in the discovery and development of pharmaceutical and biotech products. Our goal is to introduce novel products that actively stimulate and rejuvenate the human body to combat disease and enhance the ability to heal. The Company is currently focusing on point-of-care testing rapid test kit products that include diagnostics for COVID-19 (SARS-CoV2-Antigen Rapid Test), pneumonia, vaginitis and helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) bacterial infection. The Company currently has offices in the United States and Taiwan.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'predict,' 'project,' 'target,' 'future,' 'seek,' 'likely,' 'strategy,' 'may,' 'should,' 'will,' and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the cost of production and sales potential of the Covid-19 Test Kit; the impact of final approvals from the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration for the Covid-19 Test Kit subsequent to emergency use authorization; the Company's limited cash and history of losses; the Company's ability to achieve profitability; intense competition and rapidly advancing technology in the Company's industry that may outpace its technology; customer demand for the products and services the Company develops; the impact of competitive or alternative products, technologies and pricing; the Company's ability to manufacture any products it develops; general economic conditions and events and the impact they may have on the Company and its potential customers, including but not limited to the impact of Covid-19; the Company's ability to obtain adequate financing in the future; the impact of promulgation and implementation of regulations by the World Health Organization, the TFDA and by foreign governmental authorities with functions similar to those of the TFDA on the Company's operations and technologies; lawsuits and other claims by third parties or investigations by various regulatory agencies governing the Company's operations; the Company's ability to secure regulatory approvals for its products; and our success in managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such factors, nor can it assess the impact of any such factor on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties listed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

