Usana Health Sciences Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued

The stock of Usana Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA, 30-year Financials) is believed to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $103.46 per share and the market cap of $2.1 billion, Usana Health Sciences stock shows every sign of being fairly valued. GF Value for Usana Health Sciences is shown in the chart below.

Because Usana Health Sciences is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 8% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 3.23% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Usana Health Sciences has a cash-to-debt ratio of 10000.00, which is better than 100% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. The overall financial strength of Usana Health Sciences is 9 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Usana Health Sciences is strong. This is the debt and cash of Usana Health Sciences over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Usana Health Sciences has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.2 billion and earnings of $6.08 a share. Its operating margin is 15.45%, which ranks better than 85% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. Overall, the profitability of Usana Health Sciences is ranked 9 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Usana Health Sciences over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus’ research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company’s stock. If a company’s business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Usana Health Sciences’s 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 71% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. Usana Health Sciences’s 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 15.7%, which ranks better than 73% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods.

One can also evaluate a company’s profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Usana Health Sciences’s ROIC is 38.71 while its WACC came in at 7.52.

To conclude, the stock of Usana Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 73% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. To learn more about Usana Health Sciences stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.