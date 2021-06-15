Online Blockchain plc: Umbria Network's Narni Blockchain Bridge in Testing Mode

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Online Blockchain plc: Umbria Network's Narni Blockchain Bridge in Testing Mode

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

- easier, quicker and cheaper transfer of assets between different blockchain ecosystems -

PR Newswire

LONDON, June 15, 2021

LONDON, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DeFi protocol Umbria Network - https://umbria.network/ - has initiated development of a first-of-its-kind blockchain bridge. 

Narni_Blockchain_Bridge.jpg

Umbria's 'Narni' bridge will facilitate quick, frictionless and cost-effective cross-chain transactions thereby removing the barriers associated with many other bridges. Initially enabling the transfer of UMBR (Umbria's governance token) between the Ethereum Mainnet and Matic Mainnet, the second stage of Narni's development will see it compatible with other assets, and integrating with other blockchains such as Binance Smart Chain and subsequently any EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine) compatible chain. 

The Umbria development team is focused on creating a supreme user experience and promoting blockchain interoperability and compatibility. Currently anyone moving assets from Ethereum to the Polygon network (previously Matic) can experience slow transaction speeds, high fees and the confusing technical challenge of configuring their cryptocurrency wallet to work with multiple chains. By using a different transfer mechanism to comparable bridges, the Narni 'insta-bridge' will ensure users can quickly and economically migrate assets from one network to another in just a few clicks. The Narni insta-bridge will also automatically suggest the correct configuration for Metamask to track assets on the pertinent networks. 

Narni will make the superior features afforded by the Umbria DEX and Umbria farms much easier to access and will open up the platform to a wider audience. Another key feature will be the ability to provide liquidity to the bridge to earn high APY. On launch, this facility will be available for UMBR on both the Ethereum and Polygon networks and will be quickly extended to other assets.

Liquidity provision on the Narni bridge will be a compelling proposition for stablecoin farmers, who usually generate low APY when pooling. The developers of Narni expect the majority of bridged assets to be stablecoins such as USDT and USDC - subsequently earning a large volume of fees for the liquidity providers. These fees will potentially generate far greater APYs than those offered in traditional DeFi farming as liquidity is used more efficiently than in traditional AMM pools.

Umbria's Narni bridge, which is named after the famous Bridge of Augustus, a Roman arch bridge in the Italian city of Narni in the Umbria region, is due to launch in a few weeks time for transfers between Polygon-ETH chains. 

"The release of Narni will be a watershed moment in providing our community with an improved user experience across our DeFi products and services. Narni will be a hub for transferring between chains and solve the current issue of lack of blockchain interoperability and scalability," commented Barney Chambers, co-lead and co-founder of Umbria Network. "We are moving towards being blockchain agnostic; ultimately Umbria's bridge will realise full frictionless interoperability between a universe of chains." 

The Umbria team will be hosting an Ask Me Anything event on its Discord server to answer any questions from the community. The date and time will be announced soon via Umbria's social media channels (Discord, Telegram, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook. Anyone interested in participating can also send an email to [email protected] and will be notified once the time has been finalised.

See the latest data on UMBR on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/umbria-network/news/

https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/umbria-network

About Umbria

Umbria is a decentralized protocol that is creating low-cost and easy-to-use DeFi applications by leveraging Layer 2 technology on Ethereum. 

It aims to demystify and simplify DeFi and get people accessing innovative financial services and products as well as earning income on their crypto. Using Polygon's (formerly Matic) Ethereum scaling solution, Umbria is developing a suite of popular DeFi features at fractional on-chain cost of many current DeFi platforms with greater transaction speed while maintaining all the cryptographic security provided by Ethereum. 

Umbria is forking the best features of current DeFi projects and simplifying the over-complicated user-experience, which currently acts as a barrier to entry for those with limited experience and knowledge of cutting-edge cryptocurrency technologies. 

The Umbria governance token is available on Uniswap as well as Umbria's DEX (Decentralised Exchange). Users can deposit cryptocurrency as liquidity in liquidity pools on the Umbria DEX and earn fees from token swapping and earn additional Umbria as an incentive for providing liquidity to certain pairs. UMBR-MATIC LP tokens can be staked in the UMBR-MATIC farm, which is currently paying 248% APY (as of June 7th, 2021). 

The Umbria token will also enable users in the network to take control over decision-making and have voting power over the development and governance of Umbria's protocol.

Other facilities will continue to come online (via developers and community initiatives) which will utilise the Umbria protocol and its governance token.

UK-publicly listed Online Blockchain plc(LSE: OBC) acts as Umbria's coordinator, administrator and advisor.

Francesca De Franco, [email protected], +44 794 125 3135

favicon.png?sn=LN10010&sd=2021-06-15 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-blockchain-plc-umbria-networks-narni-blockchain-bridge-in-testing-mode-301311900.html

SOURCE Online Blockchain plc

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN10010&Transmission_Id=202106150200PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN10010&DateId=20210615
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment