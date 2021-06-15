TriRx Enters Agreement for the Acquisition of Elanco Animal Health Facilities in Shawnee, Kansas and Speke, United Kingdom

PR Newswire

NORWALK, Conn., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TriRx Pharmaceutical Services Inc., a leading international CDMO, today announced an agreement to acquire two facilities from Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN). Elanco is a global animal health leader dedicated to innovating and delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets. The sites are located in Shawnee, Kansas and Speke, United Kingdom, and will expand the manufacturing footprint of TriRx, adding to its existing pharmaceutical facilities in Huntsville, Alabama, and Segré, France.

The sale of the Shawnee and Speke sites includes the physical assets at both locations and the transfer of approximately 600 employees. The two companies have also entered into long-term supply agreements for both facilities to continue to manufacture existing Elanco products.

"We are excited about this opportunity, taking us into a long-term partnership with Elanco, and welcome the employees at both Speke and Shawnee into our organization," said Tim Tyson, Chairman and CEO at TriRx. "We have been impressed with the high caliber of people and capabilities at both sites and we look forward to acquiring additional customers at the sites to increase efficiency and utilization and to assure a long-term success."

Jeff Simmons, President and CEO at Elanco Animal Health stated "Following our acquisition of Bayer Animal Health, we completed an evaluation of our newly combined manufacturing network, and it became clear that creating the greatest opportunity for full capacity was best for the future of Shawnee, Speke and the respective staff. TriRx shares this vision and is well positioned to improve site utilization and create opportunity for the employees, while becoming an important long-term manufacturing partner for Elanco."

The sale of the Shawnee facility is expected to close in the second half of 2021, while the Speke facility sale is expected to close by early 2022.

"These transactions are part of our long-term strategy to deliver integrated capabilities in the Animal and Human Health markets to serve the rapidly growing market need. We are passionate about delivering on our commitments to our customers," said Tyson.

About TriRx

TriRx Pharmaceutical Services is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) serving biopharmaceutical and animal health markets. Headquartered approximately 50 miles outside of New York City in Norwalk, Connecticut, TriRx operates facilities in multiple regions providing state-of-the-art laboratory, manufacturing, packaging, warehousing, and technical service capabilities. Founded and led by a team of pharmaceutical industry executives, who have served as both contract service providers and outsourcing customers, TriRx has a profound and multifaceted understanding of client needs. It has the knowledge and commitment to deliver an exceptional experience on every project, consistently meeting or exceeding quality standards, regulatory requirements, on-time-in-full (OTIF) delivery, and all other customer requirements and expectations. Learn more at trirx.com.

For further information:

TriRx Media Contact:

Nick Cirignano

Senior Vice President

TriRx Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Telephone: +1 917 767 3614

Email: [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trirx-enters-agreement-for-the-acquisition-of-elanco-animal-health-facilities-in-shawnee-kansas-and-speke-united-kingdom-301312041.html

SOURCE TriRx Pharmaceutical Services