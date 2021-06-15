TriRx Enters Agreement for the Acquisition of Elanco Animal Health Facilities in Shawnee, Kansas and Speke, United Kingdom

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

TriRx Enters Agreement for the Acquisition of Elanco Animal Health Facilities in Shawnee, Kansas and Speke, United Kingdom

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NORWALK, Conn., June 15, 2021

NORWALK, Conn., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TriRx Pharmaceutical Services Inc., a leading international CDMO, today announced an agreement to acquire two facilities from Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN). Elanco is a global animal health leader dedicated to innovating and delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets. The sites are located in Shawnee, Kansas and Speke, United Kingdom, and will expand the manufacturing footprint of TriRx, adding to its existing pharmaceutical facilities in Huntsville, Alabama, and Segré, France.

TriRx_Logo_F_R_Logo.jpg

The sale of the Shawnee and Speke sites includes the physical assets at both locations and the transfer of approximately 600 employees. The two companies have also entered into long-term supply agreements for both facilities to continue to manufacture existing Elanco products.

"We are excited about this opportunity, taking us into a long-term partnership with Elanco, and welcome the employees at both Speke and Shawnee into our organization," said Tim Tyson, Chairman and CEO at TriRx. "We have been impressed with the high caliber of people and capabilities at both sites and we look forward to acquiring additional customers at the sites to increase efficiency and utilization and to assure a long-term success."

Jeff Simmons, President and CEO at Elanco Animal Health stated "Following our acquisition of Bayer Animal Health, we completed an evaluation of our newly combined manufacturing network, and it became clear that creating the greatest opportunity for full capacity was best for the future of Shawnee, Speke and the respective staff. TriRx shares this vision and is well positioned to improve site utilization and create opportunity for the employees, while becoming an important long-term manufacturing partner for Elanco."

The sale of the Shawnee facility is expected to close in the second half of 2021, while the Speke facility sale is expected to close by early 2022. 

"These transactions are part of our long-term strategy to deliver integrated capabilities in the Animal and Human Health markets to serve the rapidly growing market need. We are passionate about delivering on our commitments to our customers," said Tyson.

About TriRx
TriRx Pharmaceutical Services is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) serving biopharmaceutical and animal health markets. Headquartered approximately 50 miles outside of New York City in Norwalk, Connecticut, TriRx operates facilities in multiple regions providing state-of-the-art laboratory, manufacturing, packaging, warehousing, and technical service capabilities. Founded and led by a team of pharmaceutical industry executives, who have served as both contract service providers and outsourcing customers, TriRx has a profound and multifaceted understanding of client needs. It has the knowledge and commitment to deliver an exceptional experience on every project, consistently meeting or exceeding quality standards, regulatory requirements, on-time-in-full (OTIF) delivery, and all other customer requirements and expectations. Learn more at trirx.com.

For further information:

TriRx Media Contact:
Nick Cirignano
Senior Vice President
TriRx Pharmaceutical Services Inc.
Telephone: +1 917 767 3614
Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY10230&sd=2021-06-15 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trirx-enters-agreement-for-the-acquisition-of-elanco-animal-health-facilities-in-shawnee-kansas-and-speke-united-kingdom-301312041.html

SOURCE TriRx Pharmaceutical Services

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY10230&Transmission_Id=202106150200PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY10230&DateId=20210615
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment