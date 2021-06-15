Logo
Hexagon's R-evolution launches its renewable energy project portfolio with a focus on digitalising solar production

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NACKA STRAND, Sweden, June 15, 2021

NACKA STRAND, Sweden, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon AB, a global leader in sensor, software and autonomous solutions, today announced the first of R-evolution's investments, which aim to reduce carbon emissions by ramping up renewable energy efficiencies and output. The acquisition of a 40-hectare site (equivalent to 60 football fields) in Archidona, Spain, marks R-evolution's initial plans—to digitalise solar energy production. Launched in mid-February, R-evolution is Hexagon's business venture focused on reinventing how industry addresses complex environmental challenges—profitably.

Located just North of Málaga airport, the acquisition includes a newly constructed, 8.24 megawatt-peak (MWp) photovoltaic (PV) solar park, which uses PV cells to convert the sun's energy into electricity. Site expansion plans already underway involve doubling the park's peak capacity to 16.44 MWp—enough to power all the households of Archidona every year (a population of over 8 thousand) and the equivalent of offsetting 8,400 tonnes of CO2 equivalents per annum.

The completed solar park will house 40,000 bifacial (double-sided) panels mounted on horizontal axis trackers, which together enable energy absorption from both sides and automatic tracking of the sun to increase efficiency and output. R-evolution will operate and expand the park's efficiency further by putting data to work through the use of Hexagon's sensor hardware and software monitoring solutions. Hexagon's visualisation platforms combined with ground and mobile sensor solutions will create a Smart Digital Reality of the facility that can be actively, remotely and autonomously monitored to aid inspections, quickly detect panel anomalies, improve targeted maintenance, and more.

"The site will serve as an exploratory innovation hub for leveraging Hexagon and partner technologies in the solar production ecosystem. It's an excellent opportunity for R-evolution to gain first-hand experience working with world-leading industry partners," says Hexagon President and CEO

Ola Rollén

. "Additionally, the ground-up construction expansion will provide an even bigger opportunity to apply Hexagon's data-centric solutions—from planning and design through build and operation—essentially digitalising solar production from start to finish."

"This is the launch of a much greater vision for R-evolution," continued Rollén. "We plan to expand its renewable energy project portfolio to new PV and wind sites with innovative storage capacity, expanding Hexagon's technology leverage in renewable energy projects while generating cash flow for future waves of R-evolution investments."

Learn more about R-evolution's projects here: 

r-evolution.com/r-projects

.

For further information, please contact:

Maria Luthström, Head of Sustainability and Investor Relations, Hexagon AB, +46 8 601 26 27, [email protected]

Kristin Christensen, Chief Marketing Officer, Hexagon AB, +1 404 554 0972, [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hexagon/r/hexagon-s-r-evolution-launches-its-renewable-energy-project-portfolio-with-a-focus-on-digitalising-s,c3366812

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO11206&sd=2021-06-15 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hexagons-r-evolution-launches-its-renewable-energy-project-portfolio-with-a-focus-on-digitalising-solar-production-301312167.html

SOURCE Hexagon

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO11206&Transmission_Id=202106150221PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO11206&DateId=20210615
