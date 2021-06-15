Vicore announces participation in investor meetings during June 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Vicore announces participation in investor meetings during June 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 15, 2021

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vicore Pharma Holding AB (publ) ("Vicore"), a rare disease pharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines for fibrotic lung disorders such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), today announces the participation in two upcoming investor meetings in June 2021.

Date: Wednesday, 23 June, 2021
Presentation:  16:40 CET (10:40 AM EDT)
Event and registration: NewYorkBIO/NYSE Emerging Biotech Company Showcase

CEO Carl-Johan Dalsgaardwill present an overview of the company's business strategy at the joint NewYorkBIO and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Emerging Biotech Company Showcase to be held virtually on 23 June 2021. The presentation is followed by a Q&A session.

Date:  Tuesday, 29 June 2021
Presentation:  14.30 CET (8:30 AM EDT)
Event and registration: Nordic Biotech Summit

CEO Carl-Johan Dalsgaard will also present the company's business strategy at the Nordic Biotech Summit organized by LifeSci Advisors on 29 June 2021. The meeting will take place virtually. The presentation is followed by a Q&A session and Carl-Johan and CFO Hans Jeppsson will be available for one-to-one investor meetings throughout the day. 

For further information:
Carl-Johan Dalsgaard, CEO
Tel: +46 70 975 98 63
E: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/vicore-pharma-holding-ab/r/vicore-announces-participation-in-investor-meetings-during-june-2021,c3366424

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15668/3366424/1431525.pdf

Vicore announces participation in investor meetings during June 2021

favicon.png?sn=IO11207&sd=2021-06-15 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vicore-announces-participation-in-investor-meetings-during-june-2021-301312172.html

SOURCE Vicore Pharma Holding AB

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO11207&Transmission_Id=202106150244PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO11207&DateId=20210615
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment