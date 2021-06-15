Logo
Jim Brunsden to Join FleishmanHillard EU Office in Brussels

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Brunsden Joins the Agency After a Career Reporting on EU Policy for the Financial Times and Bloomberg

PR Newswire

BRUSSELS, June 15, 2021

BRUSSELS, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FleishmanHillard announced that Jim Brunsden will join its Brussels-EU office as a senior vice president, Financial Services, beginning 1st July 2021.

Brunsden has worked as a journalist reporting on EU policy and politics for more than 15 years, most recently with the Financial Times and previously with Bloomberg News. His coverage included some of the most important debates and dossiers of the past decade such as the 2008 financial crash, the eurozone debt crisis and Brexit. 

John Saunders, president and CEO, FleishmanHillard, said:
"At FleishmanHillard we endeavour to look at the world around us with an analytical eye, to understand its developments and trends so we're able to guide our clients through them in the most informed and compelling way. Talent and expertise are critical to achieving this, and I have always considered these as our prime riches. Jim Brunsden will bring a unique perspective to our clients, to our Brussels office and to the whole network around the globe, and it will be precious."

Brunsden said:
"It is a real honour to join this great team. I have come across FleishmanHillard's professionals often
during my career as a journalist, and I know this is the best place to open this new exciting chapter in my career. It is a new perspective on policymaking that I am keen to explore, moving from my previous position of reporter, commenting on and analysing EU policymaking, to that of consultant. I am looking forward to new challenges and supporting our clients."

About FleishmanHillard
FleishmanHillard specializes in public relations, reputation management, public affairs, brand marketing, digital strategy, social engagement and content strategy. FleishmanHillard was named 2019 PRWeek U.S. Outstanding Large Agency; 2019 Holmes Report North America Large Agency of the Year; ICCO Network of the Year – Americas 2017-2020; PRovoke Media Greater China Consultancy of the Year 2020; PRWeek UK Best Places to Work 2020; Human Rights Campaign Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality 2018-2020; and NAFE's "Top Companies for Executive Women" 2010-2020. The firm's award-winning work is widely heralded, including at the Cannes International Festival of Creativity. FleishmanHillard is part of Omnicom Public Relations Group, and has 80 offices in more than 30 countries, plus affiliates in 50 countries.

About Omnicom Public Relations Group
Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, marketing to women, global health strategy and corporate social responsibility. It encompasses more than 6,300 public relations professionals in more than 370 offices worldwide who provide their expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.

favicon.png?sn=CG10278&sd=2021-06-15 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jim-brunsden-to-join-fleishmanhillard-eu-office-in-brussels-301311862.html

SOURCE FleishmanHillard Inc.

