World's first mobile browser for gamers Opera GX launches during E3

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

The mobile version of the hugely popular Opera GX desktop gaming browser launched today on Android and iOS, celebrating the final day of the biggest event in the gaming calendar

PR Newswire

OSLO, Norway, June 15, 2021

OSLO, Norway, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the final day of E3, Opera (NASDAQ: OPRA) today announced the launch of Opera GX for mobile, the world's first mobile browser built specifically for gamers on the move. Opera GX mobile version is packed with many of the great features that gamers currently enjoy with the hugely popular Opera GX desktop browser (Windows and macOS), which is already the prefered choice of browser for millions of gamers worldwide. These features include the latest gaming news, custom skins, unique navigation with haptic feedback, native ad blocker and more.

Opera GX is now the best set of browsers for gamers on the go and at home, using their mobile and desktop devices.

"We launched the desktop version of Opera GX during E3 2019. This year, with the event coming back, we have some good news for everyone who wants their smartphone browsing experience to match their gaming tastes," said Maciej Kocemba, product director of Opera GX.

"Those tastes are ever-evolving. Two years ago, we launched the best browser for PC gamers, and since then, we have seen the entire games industry shift towards cross-play. With Opera GX mobile, we are making sure that all gamers have a browser that offers them a superior web experience and lets them follow the latest news about their favorite games on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and every other platform they enjoy."

Opera GX mobile users can enjoy a host of features, including custom navigation with the Fast Action Button (FAB), which uses gaming-inspired vibration and haptic feedback for smoother, more intuitive browsing. There is also the ability to sync mobile and desktop experiences through the Flow feature, enabling gamers to share walkthroughs, tutorials, and character builds between devices. The mobile browser also includes the GX Corner – a unique space on GX's home screen featuring the latest gaming news about desktop, console and mobile games, deals, trailers and a game release calendar. The mobile version of Opera GX also distinguishes itself with a gaming-inspired design with a variety of different color themes for both dark and light modes.

Opera GX mobile features:

  • "GX Corner" to keep players on top of the latest gaming news and deals
  • Gaming inspired design with multiple color themes in both dark and light modes
  • "Fast Action Button" (FAB) for one-handed navigation with haptic feedback
  • A built-in ad blocker, a cookie dialogue blocker and protection from cryptocurrency miners
  • "Flow" to effortlessly connect Opera GX mobile and Opera GX desktop with a simple QR code - send files and messages between browsers with ease. Perfect for sharing walkthroughs and tutorials

About Opera GX

Launched in June 2019, during E3 in Los Angeles, Opera GX for Windows and macOS exceeded 9 million monthly active gamers in March 2021, up 190% year-over-year. This is thanks to its standout features that make the browser less resource-hungry and leave more of the computer's resources for gaming, including a set of CPU, RAM and network bandwidth limiters. It also includes built-in Twitch, Discord and Messenger support in the sidebar. Opera GX has grown to become the largest tech server on Discord, currently counting more than 290,000 members.

Starting today, Opera GX is available on Android and iOS:
LINK to iOS app: https://operagx.gg/mobile-ios
LINK to Android app: https://operagx.gg/mobile-android

Media Kit: http://bit.ly/OperaGX_media

Opera GX mobile version entered beta in May 2021 to an extremely positive response from gamers across the world; those early adopters provided valuable feedback and recommendations that helped to shape and refine the browser, which is now ready for a wider audience. Opera GX is now the best set of browsers for gamers on the go and at home, using their mobile and desktop devices.

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator. Opera's browsers, news products and fintech solutions are the trusted choice of hundreds of millions of MAU worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA). https://opera.com

In 2019 Opera launched Opera GX, a browser built for gamers. In January 2021, Opera acquired YoYo Games, the company behind GameMaker, the fastest and friendliest cross-platform game development technology out there, forming the Opera Gaming division within the company. 

Opera_Limited_Mobile_Browser_Gamers.jpg

Opera_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA11221&sd=2021-06-15 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worlds-first-mobile-browser-for-gamers-opera-gx-launches-during-e3-301312175.html

SOURCE Opera Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA11221&Transmission_Id=202106150300PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA11221&DateId=20210615
