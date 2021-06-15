Logo
Summer Jobs Report: 1.2 Million Part-Time Jobs Hiring Right Now

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Summer hiring exceeds pre-pandemic levels; PeopleReady breaks down the top part-time jobs of the season

PR Newswire

TACOMA, Wash., June 15, 2021

TACOMA, Wash., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a dismal 2020 summer jobs season, hiring is back on track this year and busier than ever in many industries, reports PeopleReady. According to an analysis by the staffing firm, roughly 309,000 part-time jobs have been posted in the last 30 days, bringing the total number of current part-time job postings to around 1.2 million – topping 2019's pre-pandemic numbers.

PR_CLR_MD_2021__JPEG___NEW_Logo.jpg

Current part-time job postings are up 47% from the same period in 2020 and up 23% from 2019, according to the PeopleReady analysis. Some of the most in-demand part-time jobs reveal a changing world: As retailers reopen, retail associates are among the most sought-after positions that need to be filled; and, as people return to the office, the demand for nannies and babysitters is soaring.

"Whether you're a recent high school graduate, a college student home for the summer, or simply someone looking for extra money, the number of part-time jobs available this summer is soaring," said Taryn Owen, president of PeopleReady. "As the world opens back up and things begin to return to normal, businesses have many roles they are looking to fill, which can make for a perfect summer job or something more long-term for job seekers who want flexibility." 

According to the PeopleReady analysis of current job postings, some of the top part-time jobs ripe for summer job seekers include:

  • Nannies and babysitters.
  • Retail associates.
  • Housekeepers and cleaners.
  • Warehouse package handlers and general warehouse workers.
  • Restaurant servers.
  • Bartenders.
  • Hosts/hostesses.
  • Prep cooks.
  • Retail merchandise stockers.

To connect job seekers with available jobs across many different industries, PeopleReady is holding nationwide hiring events. The staffing company has a variety of ways for job seekers to access job opportunities: via app (JobStack) and online (jobs.peopleready.com).

About PeopleReady
PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers. PeopleReady supports a wide range of blue-collar industries, including construction, manufacturing and logistics, waste and recycling, and hospitality. Leveraging its game-changing JobStack platform and 600-plus branch offices across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, PeopleReady served approximately 98,000 businesses and put approximately 221,000 people to work in 2020. Learn more at www.peopleready.com.

favicon.png?sn=SF11075&sd=2021-06-15 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/summer-jobs-report-1-2-million-part-time-jobs-hiring-right-now-301312259.html

SOURCE PeopleReady

