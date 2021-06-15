Charge Enterprises Launches 'Charge Powerbank' Service for On-the-Go Mobile Device Charging

Provides business owners with no-cost access to flexible on-site rent/return Powerbank charging kiosks which enables their customers stay charged

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ("Charge" or "the Company"), connecting people everywhere with communications, infrastructure and charging, today announced the launch of a Charge Powerbank service that equips operators of customer venues with on-site customer access to mobile device charging units on a real-time rent-and-return basis.

"Charge Powerbank is the answer to a universal problem for owners of restaurants, bars, and similar venues: customers that cut short their visits when their mobile devices run out of power," said Andrew Fox, Founder and CEO of Charge Enterprises Inc. "Our brand-new Charge Powerbank kiosks enable venue operators to maximize the time and money that customers can spend during their visits by equipping them with on-the-go charging based on a flexible rent-here, return-there model. Powerbank stations are being made available to business owners free of charge as a high-value benefit to customers and perk for employees."

To become a Charge Powerbank venue, venue operators and business owners simply can request a free Powerbank station at charge.us/powerbank . Once it has arrived and is plugged into a power source, the station will be ready for customer or employee rental. Charge Enterprises will install, manage, and maintain the stations at no cost to the venue operator. There is no complicated on-boarding or installation process; simply place the station in your venue in a place that customers can easily access it and plug it in; all the users need to do is download the Charge Powerbank App and follow the instructions.

Renters of Charge Powerbanks can easily charge their devices in three easy steps: 1) download the Charge app from the App Store or Google Play, 2) sign up and scan the QR code on any Powerbank kiosk, and 3) take a Powerbank unit, charge the device, and return the Powerbank at any kiosk location listed in the app.

Charge Enterprises' Infrastructure division operates one of the largest global network of electric charging, storage and service stations for micromobility. Powerbank is the newest offering in Charge Infrastructure's core suite of products which includes Charging Smart-Stations, Charging Smart-Hubs, Digital Smart-Parking, Parking Stations, and Digital Sponsorship Smart-Stations.

For more information about Charge Powerbank or to request a demo, e-mail Andrew Pressler at [email protected] .

About Charge Enterprises Inc.

Charge Enterprises Inc (OTC PINK: CRGE) is a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people everywhere with communications, infrastructure and charging. With two distinct divisions:

Charge Communications, with a strategy to offer Unified Communication as a Service(UCaaS) and Communication as a Platform Service (CPaaS), providing termination of both voice and data to Carriers and Mobile Network Operators (MNO's) globally for over 2 decades; and,

Charge Infrastructure, addresses portable powerbanks, micro-mobility docking and charging & EV charging installation, stations & maintenance.

Charge's strategy is to do the unglamorous part of connecting phone calls and powering the future of movement.

Charge operates its current business through a number of subsidiaries which it has recently acquired and/or formed.

To learn more about Charge, visit https://www.charge.enterprises/.

Safe Harbor Statement

Information in this news release may contain statements about future expectations, plans, prospects or performance of Charge Enterprises, Inc. that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words or phrases "can be," "expects," "may affect," "believed," "estimate," "project," and similar words and phrases are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Charge Enterprises, Inc. cautions you that any forward-looking information provided by or on behalf of Charge Enterprises, Inc. is not a guarantee of future performance. None of the information in this press release constitutes or is intended as an offer to sell securities or investment advice of any kind. Charge Enterprises, Inc.'s actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, some of which are beyond Charge Enterprises, Inc.'s control. In addition to those discussed in Charge Enterprises, Inc.'s press releases, public filings, and statements by Charge Enterprises, Inc.'s management, including, but not limited to, Charge Enterprises, Inc.'s estimate of the sufficiency of its existing capital resources, Charge Enterprises Inc's ability to raise additional capital to fund future operations, Charge Enterprises, Inc.'s ability to repay its existing indebtedness, the uncertainties involved in estimating market opportunities and, in identifying contracts which match Charge Enterprises, Inc.'s capability to be awarded contracts. All such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date on which such statements were made. Charge Enterprises, Inc. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which any such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

