Wayfair Partners with Community Solutions, Supports Built for Zero Movement to Help End Homelessness Across North America

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 15, 2021
Article's Main Image



Wayfair+Inc. (

NYSE:W, Financial), one of the world’s largest destinations for the home, today announced its partnership with Community+Solutions, a leading non-profit organization working to achieve a lasting end to homelessness. As part of its long-term partnership, Wayfair will donate an initial $1 million by the end of the year to support the organization’s Built+for+Zero movement, which helps communities leverage data-driven strategies to create systems that can measurably and equitably end homelessness.



“At Wayfair, we believe that everyone deserves the safety, security and comfort of having a place to call home, and we are committed to making that goal a reality in partnership with Community Solutions,” noted Niraj Shah, CEO, co-founder and co-chairman, Wayfair. “As a technology company, leveraging data to solve hard problems is in our DNA, and we are proud to support Built for Zero communities as they apply data-driven strategies and innovative solutions to prove that ending homelessness is possible today and for future generations.”



Partnering with 89 communities in the U.S. to date, the Built for Zero initiative has helped 14 communities reach functional+zero, a rigorous standard for ending homelessness for a population. The initiative has also helped 46 communities drive a reduction in homelessness and helped communities house more than 137,000 people. With an initial donation of $1 million, Wayfair's support will contribute to the efforts of 89 communities to reduce homelessness and help increase the number of communities at functional zero to 20 within a year. Wayfair’s commitment will also contribute to supporting 39 communities in Built for Zero Canada, an initiative driven by the Canadian Alliance to End Homelessness.



“Communities are proving that homelessness is solvable, and that corporate partners have a powerful role to play in accelerating the movement to end homelessness,” said Rosanne Haggerty, President of Community Solutions. “We are incredibly excited and grateful that Wayfair is supporting the Built for Zero movement and investing in an equitable future where homelessness is rare overall and brief when it occurs.”



Through its long-term partnership, Wayfair will launch a variety of initiatives spanning cash and in-kind donations, as well as fundraising and volunteer programs, bringing together its customers, supplier partners and employees to help create safe spaces for communities in need across North America. Beginning in August, Wayfair customers will have the opportunity to make a direct donation to Community Solutions, which supports the Built for Zero movement, at Wayfair.com or make a donation at checkout. Wayfair will also host promotional events to raise critical funds each year. In collaboration with its supplier partners, Wayfair will also provide a variety of furnishings and home essentials to residents in Built for Zero communities.



About Community Solutions



Community Solutions is a nonprofit committed to creating a lasting end to homelessness that leaves no one behind. It leads Built for Zero, a movement of more than 80 communities in the United States working to measurably end homelessness. Using a data-driven methodology, these communities have changed how local systems work and the impact they can achieve. To date, 14 communities have reached a milestone known as functional zero, a milestone for ending homelessness for a population. Learn more at www.community.solutions or follow us at %40CmtySolutions.



About Wayfair



Wayfair is the destination for all things home: helping everyone, anywhere create their feeling of home. From expert customer service, to the development of tools that make the shopping process easier, to carrying one of the widest and deepest selections of items for every space, style, and budget, Wayfair gives everyone the power to create spaces that are just right for them.



The Wayfair family of sites includes:



● Wayfair - Everything home for every budget.



● Joss & Main - Stylish designs to discover daily.



● AllModern - The best of modern, priced for real life.



● Birch Lane - Classic home. Comfortable cost.



● Perigold - The widest-ever selection of luxury home furnishings.



Wayfair generated $15.3 billion in net revenue for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with operations throughout North America and Europe, Wayfair employs more than 16,200 people.

