Digital Development Partners Completes Rebranding, Changes Name to "Black Bird Biotech," Ticker Symbol to "BBBT," Focuses Attention on Dynamic Capabilities of Re-imagined Tech Products

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (f/k/a Digital Development Partners, Inc.) (OTC PINK:BBBT), manufacturer of plant-based MiteXstreamTM biopesticide, today announced that its corporate name had changed to Black Bird Biotech, Inc. In conjunction with the name change, the ticker symbol for the company's common stock changed from DGDM to BBBT.000000000000-1.jpg

A Tech Company

BBBT's President, Fabian Deneault, stated, "At long last, our corporate name accurately reflects who we truly are as a company - we are a biotechnology company, and MiteXstreamTM, our plant-based re-imagined biopesticide, is the first product that embodies this ethos; we expect it will become an industry standard in due course." Following up, Mr. Deneault further discussed the pesticidal efficacy of MiteXstreamTM, indicating that, when applied in accordance with label directions, MiteXstreamTM wipes out infestations of spider mites, both mature and adolescent, literally on contact, destroys the mite eggs, thereby preventing the propagation of future generations, and destroys any existing webbing. Mr. Deneault also highlighted the capability of MiteXstreamTM to eliminate molds and mildews, including powdery mildew.

About BBBT

Black Bird Biotech is positioned to exploit market segments with powerful, re-imagined biotech products. Its EPA-registered biopesticide, MiteXstreamTM, eradicates spider mites (a lethal pest in cannabis, grapes, hops, coffee, strawberries and other agricultural crops) and eliminates molds and mildews. MiteXstreamTM is a pesticide, but it is not a poison - it's a pesticide re-imagined. The MiteXstreamTM Edge: use through the day of harvest without concern for residual "pesticide" violations, including in state cannabis testing. MiteXstreamTM is the foundational element of the company that carries vast potential worldwide as a highly effective, safe and extremely cost-effective replacement for many traditional "poisonous" pesticides.

Forward Looking Statements

This current press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, any products sold or cash flow from operations.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with distribution and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT:
Jon Olson, CEO
702-217-9518
Milestone Management Services, LLC
[email protected]
https://www.mitexstream.com

SOURCE: Black Bird Biotech



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651743/Digital-Development-Partners-Completes-Rebranding-Changes-Name-to-Black-Bird-Biotech-Ticker-Symbol-to-BBBT-Focuses-Attention-on-Dynamic-Capabilities-of-Re-imagined-Tech-Products

img.ashx?id=651743

