Owens & Minor Receives Prestigious Supplier Awards in Recognition of Pandemic Response





Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE-OMI) has been honored for its exemplary efforts supporting continuity of essential healthcare supplies during the pandemic with the receipt of two awards: the 2021 Supplier Legacy Award and the COVID-19 Award for Most Supportive Supplier.





Presented by Premier Inc., a leading healthcare improvement and technology company, the awards recognize Owens & Minor’s innovation, industry fellowship, and leadership during the global crisis.









“Owens & Minor has been an incredible partner to Premier and our members, collaborating to source hard-to-procure materials throughout the pandemic,” said David A. Hargraves, Senior Vice President of Supply Chain at Premier. “Their proactive nature and responsiveness to member requests were both notable and deeply valued, and we remain grateful for their team’s ongoing collaboration.”









Owens & Minor took swift action during the earliest days of the pandemic, implementing robust safety protocols and ramping up Americas-based manufacturing to help maintain supply resiliency in the midst of extraordinary circumstances. As the needs of healthcare providers continue to evolve, Owens & Minor remains focused on supply resilience and driving ongoing efficiency for its healthcare customers.









“Throughout each phase of the industry’s collective COVID-19 response, Owens & Minor’s top priority was serving our Mission of Empowering Our Customers to Advance Healthcare,” said Edward A. Pesicka, President and CEO of Owens & Minor. “We’re extremely honored to be recognized by a trusted partner like Premier for our contributions and look forward to continuing to serve the healthcare community with outstanding service and innovative solutions for an ever-changing industry landscape.”









About Owens & Minor









Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is a global healthcare solutions company that incorporates product manufacturing, distribution support and innovative technology services to deliver significant and sustained value across the breadth of the industry – from acute care to patients in their home. Aligned to its Mission of Empowering Our Customers to Advance HealthcareTM, more than 15,000 global teammates serve over 4,000 healthcare industry customers. A vertically-integrated, predominantly Americas-based footprint enables Owens & Minor to reliably supply its self-manufactured surgical and PPE products. This seamless value chain integrates with a portfolio of products representing 1,200 branded suppliers. Operating continuously since 1882 from its headquarters in Richmond, Virginia, Owens & Minor has grown into a FORTUNE 500 company with operations located across North America, Asia, Europe and Latin America. For more information about Owens & Minor, visit owens-minor.com, follow @Owens_Minor on Twitter and connect on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fowens-%26amp%3B-minor.





