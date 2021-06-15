Sage Therapeutics to Host Conference Call





Sage Therapeutics (Nasdaq: SAGE), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating disorders of the brain, today announced it will host a live webcast this morning, June 15, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET to review topline results from the Phase 3 WATERFALL Study evaluating zuranolone for major depressive disorder.









The webcast can be accessed on the investor page of Sage's website at investor.sagerx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the event.









About Sage Therapeutics









Sage Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating disorders of the brain. We are pursuing new pathways with the goal of improving brain health, and our depression, neurology and neuropsychiatry franchise programs aim to change how brain disorders are thought about and treated. Our mission is to make medicines that matter so people can get better, sooner. For more information, please visit www.sagerx.com.





