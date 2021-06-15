Progenity to Participate in the Raymond James 2021 Human Health Innovation Conference

SAN DIEGO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenity, Inc. ( PROG), an innovative biotechnology company, today announced that Harry Stylli, PhD, CEO, chairman of the board, and co-founder of Progenity, will participate in a fireside chat at the virtual Raymond James 2021 Human Health Innovation Conference at 10:40 a.m. ET / 7:40 a.m. PT on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.



A live webcast and archive of the fireside chat will be available online from the investor relations section of the company website at www.progenity.com.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company innovating in the fields of gastrointestinal health and oral biotherapeutics. Progenity applies a multi-omics approach, combining genomics, epigenomics, proteomics, and metabolomics to its molecular testing products and to the development of a suite of investigational ingestible devices designed to provide precise diagnostic sampling and drug delivery solutions. Progenity’s vision is to transform healthcare to become more precise and personal by improving diagnoses of disease and improving patient outcomes through localized treatment with targeted therapies.

For more information about Progenity’s products and pipeline visit www.progenity.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter.

