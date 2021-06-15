Codiak BioSciences Expands Executive Leadership

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Codiak BioSciences Expands Executive Leadership

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

– Sriram Sathyanarayanan, Ph.D. promoted to Chief Scientific Officer –

– Konstantin Konstantinov, Ph.D. named Chief Technology Officer –

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codiak BioSciences, Inc. ( CDAK), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering the development of exosome-based therapeutics as a new class of medicines, today announced the promotion of Sriram Sathyanarayanan, Ph.D., who has led Codiak’s preclinical research efforts for the past four years to Chief Scientific Officer. Additionally, Konstantin Konstantinov, Ph.D., who has spearheaded the company’s manufacturing and process sciences since Codiak’s inception, has been named Chief Technology Officer.

“Both Sriram and Konstantin are highly-regarded experts in their respective fields and have been instrumental in the realization of our exosome engineering platform and our significant progress as a company to date,” said Douglas E. Williams, Ph.D., CEO, Codiak. “As the architect of our lead R&D programs, Sriram is currently driving the research innovation critical to cultivating the next generation of our pipeline. With his background in oncology and immuno-oncology, he has skillfully guided two of our exosome therapeutic candidates to the clinic and a third toward IND. Konstantin’s work to build – from the ground up – a robust and reproducible exosome manufacturing process capable of producing scalable, GMP-grade therapeutics forms the backbone of our entire engEx™ platform and is setting new standards for our industry. I am delighted to work alongside these long-time colleagues as we chart the path for Codiak's next phase of growth.”

Prior to this appointment, Dr. Sathyanarayanan was Senior Vice President, Preclinical Development. In this role, he designed and led the preclinical evaluation of all of Codiak’s development programs in oncology/immuno-oncology, including exoIL-12™ and exoSTING™, which are currently in Phase 1/2 clinical trials, and exoASO™-STAT6, for which Codiak expects to file an Investigational New Drug application this year. Dr. Sathyanarayanan joined Codiak in 2017 as Vice President, Biology and Translational Sciences after spending four years developing biomarker strategies to enable clinical development of novel cancer immunotherapy agents, including JTX-2011 from inception to Phase 2 clinical development, at Jounce Therapeutics as Senior Director, Translational Sciences. He began his career in drug discovery at Merck Research Laboratories where he was responsible for building translational oncology strategy for multiple biologics and small molecules programs including Dalotuzumab and Ridaforolimus. Dr. Sathyanarayanan completed his post-doctoral research at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. He received his Ph.D. in microbiology and cell biology from the Indian Institute of Science and masters and undergraduate degrees in biochemistry from PSG College.

Dr. Konstantinov most recently held the position of Executive Vice President, Manufacturing and Process Sciences. Before joining Codiak in January 2016, he was responsible for the late-stage bioprocess and technology development at Sanofi’s Boston hub, including all functions from cell banking to fill/finish/lyophilization. Prior to Sanofi, Dr. Konstantinov worked for Bayer for 14 years, advancing to the position of Head of Process Sciences. He has published 60 peer-reviewed papers and has more than 15 patents and patent applications. Over the course of his career, Dr. Konstantinov has worked on the development and commercialization of various products, including monoclonal antibodies, blood factors and enzymes expressed in mammalian cells. Most recently, he forged the development of an end-to-end integrated continuous biomanufacturing platform, which led the way for a strategic technological shift in the biomanufacturing industry worldwide. Dr. Konstantinov received his Ph.D. in biochemical engineering from Osaka University in Japan, which was followed by a post-doctoral assignment at DuPont and the University of Delaware. Dr. Konstantinov is the recipient of many awards for his contributions to the field, including most recently the American Chemical Society and AIChE’s D.I.C. Wang Award for Excellence in Biochemical Engineering.

About Codiak BioSciences
Codiak is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering the development of exosome-based therapeutics, a new class of medicines with the potential to transform the treatment of a wide spectrum of diseases with high unmet medical need. By leveraging the biology of exosomes as natural intercellular transfer mechanisms, Codiak has developed its proprietary engEx Platform to expand upon the innate properties of exosomes to design, engineer and manufacture novel exosome therapeutic candidates. Codiak has utilized its engEx Platform to generate a deep pipeline of engineered exosomes aimed at treating a broad range of disease areas, spanning oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular disease and infectious disease.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among other things, statements concerning the development and therapeutic potential of the Company’s engEx Platform, engEx product candidates and engineered exosomes generally, including future development plans, regulatory filings, data releases and timing with respect thereto. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Codiak’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors in Codiak’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is current as of the date of this report, and Codiak undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

ti?nf=ODI1NDI2NyM0MjQyMzk1IzIxNTcwMDI=
59f423e9-64a2-484f-948a-fd629affff5a
Investor Contact:
Christopher Taylor
VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
T: 617-949-4220
E: [email protected]
Media Contact:
Lindy Devereux
Scient PR
T: 646-515-5730
E: [email protected]
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment