EDAP Announces Hiring of MedTech Industry Veteran Ryan Rhodes as CEO of Company's U.S. Subsidiary

Appointment brings highly experienced medical technology and commercialization leader to drive EDAP’s US expansion focus.

Career accomplishments include 14 years at Intuitive Surgical, where he played a leading role in global clinical expansion of robotic surgery in multiple specialties including urology.

LYON, France, June 15, 2021 -- EDAP TMS SA ( EDAP) (“the Company”), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, announced today that the company has hired medical technology industry veteran Ryan Rhodes as Chief Executive Officer of EDAP Technomed, the Company’s U.S. subsidiary.

Marc Oczachowski, EDAP's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “Ryan is the ideal candidate to lead our U.S. organization and accelerate our impact in improving the standard of care for cancer patients. In addition to having served in several senior leadership roles, including as chief executive officer, he brings a track record of success leading high performance teams focused on launching and driving growth of innovative technologies across many specialties, including urology. Ryan will lead our U.S. organization at a pivotal time as recent reimbursement coverage, key reference centers, and growing clinical evidence help position EDAP to become a widely utilized component of comprehensive prostate cancer treatment.”

“The opportunities that lie ahead for EDAP are enormous,” stated Mr. Rhodes. “New innovative treatments have emerged that change the options and quality of life for men diagnosed with prostate cancer. We are focused on accelerating the growth and adoption of Focal One technology to help men with managing their cancer. Due to the high level of targeting and precision delivered by focal therapy, I believe that EDAP’s technologies will positively impact clinical outcomes and will become a major option for men around the world.”

Prior to joining EDAP Technomed as CEO, Mr. Rhodes served as Chief Commercial Officer at MMI S.P.A., the leader in the development of robotic technology for operative microsurgery. Prior to that, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Restoration Robotics, a global leader in robotic hair restoration technology, where he led the initial public offering and subsequently merged the company with Venus Concept in 2019. Before that, as Vice-President of Worldwide Clinical Marketing and in other roles at Intuitive Surgical he helped lead the company from its early stages of clinical adoption through its establishment of robotic surgery as the predominant choice in numerous surgical procedures. Mr. Rhodes began his medical technology career in sales and marketing leadership roles with Ethicon-Endo Surgery, a Johnson & Johnson Company which helped usher in the era of minimally invasive surgery worldwide.

About EDAP TMS SA

A recognized leader in the global therapeutic ultrasound market, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for various pathologies using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging and treatment modalities in its complete range of Robotic HIFU devices, EDAP TMS introduced the Focal One® in Europe and in the U.S. as an answer to all requirements for ideal prostate tissue ablation. With the addition of the ExactVu™ Micro-Ultrasound device, EDAP TMS is now the only company offering a complete solution from diagnostics to focal treatment of Prostate Cancer. EDAP TMS also produces and distributes other medical equipment including the Sonolith® i-move lithotripter and lasers for the treatment of urinary tract stones using extra-corporeal shockwave lithotripsy (ESWL). For more information on the Company, please visit http://www.edap-tms.com , and us.hifu-prostate.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including matters not yet known to us or not currently considered material by us, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will occur or that the objectives set out will actually be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the clinical status and market acceptance of our HIFU devices and the continued market potential for our lithotripsy device, as well as the length and severity of the recent COVID-19 outbreak, including its impacts across our businesses on demand for our devices and services. Factors that may cause such a difference also may include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in particular, in the sections "Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F.

