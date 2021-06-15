NN, Inc. Names Mike Felcher as Chief Financial Officer

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

NN, Inc. Names Mike Felcher as Chief Financial Officer

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 15, 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR), a diversified industrial company, today named Mike Felcher as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective July 1, 2021.  Mr. Felcher will be assuming the CFO role from Tom DeByle, who will be retiring from his current role but will remain with the Company until June 30, 2021, to ensure a smooth transition.

"We want to thank Tom for his significant contributions to the transformation of NN and wish him well in retirement.  In just two short years, he helped us through the deleveraging event that led to the divestment of the Life Sciences business, played a critical role in finalizing our recent refinancing, and led the remediation of our material weaknesses," commented Warren Veltman, NN President and Chief Executive Officer. "As Mike transitions into his new role, we have confidence in his ability to leverage the breadth of his prior experience, as well as the knowledge of our company gained during his tenure with NN as our Chief Accounting Officer." 

Thomas Wilson, NN Audit Committee Chairman, added, "We would like to thank Tom for his invaluable leadership since joining the Company and wish him well in retirement. His efforts over the past two years have helped position us for future growth and success."

Tom DeByle, NN's outgoing Chief Financial Officer, said, "I am extremely proud of our team's focus and successful accomplishments since joining the Company in 2019. Collectively, we transitioned NN's business, while establishing a strong financial foundation to support the Company's long-term growth. Additionally, I want to express my confidence in Mike as my successor and overall leader within the organization. Our close working relationship will enable a seamless transition as he assumes the CFO role."

Mr. Felcher added, "I am excited to extend Tom's record of successful leadership within NN's finance team, and I look forward to working with Warren to execute on our strategic growth and financial objectives to accomplish our 2025 revenue and margin goals."

Mr. Felcher has served as NN's Chief Accounting Officer since June 2018.  Prior to joining the Company, he served as the Vice President, North America Chief Financial Officer for JELD-WEN, Inc., a publicly held, global manufacturer of doors and windows, from 2013 to 2017. Before assuming his role at JELD-WEN, Inc., Mr. Felcher served as a Director of Finance for United Technologies Corp. following its acquisition of Goodrich Corporation in 2012. He also previously served in a variety of finance roles at Goodrich and began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Boston. Mr. Felcher is a licensed CPA and holds a Bachelor of Science, Accountancy from Bentley University and a Master of Business Administration from Wake Forest University.

About NN, Inc.

NN, Inc., a diversified industrial company, combines advanced engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies for a variety of markets on a global basis. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, NN has 32 facilities in North America, Europe, South America, and China.

Except for specific historical information, many of the matters discussed in this press release may express or imply projections of revenues or expenditures, statements of plans and objectives or future operations or statements of future economic performance. These, and similar statements, are forward-looking statements concerning matters that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual performance of NN, Inc. and its subsidiaries to differ materially from those expressed or implied by this discussion. All forward-looking information is provided by the Company pursuant to the safe harbor established under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and should be evaluated in the context of these factors. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "assumptions", "target", "guidance", "outlook", "plans", "projection", "may", "will", "would", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "potential" or "continue" (or the negative or other derivatives of each of these terms) or similar terminology. Factors which could materially affect actual results include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions and economic conditions in the industrial sector, the impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the Company's financial condition, business operations and liquidity, inventory levels, regulatory compliance costs and the Company's ability to manage these costs, start-up costs for new operations, debt reduction, competitive influences, risks that current customers will commence or increase captive production, risks of capacity underutilization, quality issues, availability and price of raw materials, currency and other risks associated with international trade, the Company's dependence on certain major customers, and the successful implementation of the global growth plan including development of new products. Similarly, statements made herein and elsewhere regarding pending and completed transactions are also forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the future performance and prospects of an acquired business, the expected benefits of an acquisition on the Company's future business and operations and the ability of the Company to successfully integrate recently acquired businesses.

For additional information concerning such risk factors and cautionary statements, please see the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements we make in our press releases, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Mike Danehy, CPA
Investor Relations Contact
[email protected]
980-264-4312    

favicon.png?sn=DE10430&sd=2021-06-15 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nn-inc-names-mike-felcher-as-chief-financial-officer-301311884.html

SOURCE NN, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE10430&Transmission_Id=202106150730PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE10430&DateId=20210615
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment