Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For May 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 15, 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS), a leading provider of data-driven marketing, loyalty and payment solutions, provided an update on its Card Services segment. The following tables present the Company's net charge-offs and delinquency rate for the periods indicated.

alliance_data_logo.jpg


For the

month ended

May 31, 2021


For the five

months ended

May 31, 2021


(dollars in thousands)

End of period receivables

$

15,644,515


$

15,644,515

Average receivables

$

15,242,487


$

15,561,867

Year over year change in average receivables


(4)%



(11)%

Net charge-offs

$

66,537


$

330,814

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average receivables (1)


5.2%



5.1%
















(1)

Compares to 8.0% and 7.2% for the month and five months ended May 31, 2020, respectively.


As of

May 31, 2021


As of

May 31, 2020


(dollars in thousands)

30 days + delinquencies - principal

$

482,629


$

727,841

Period ended receivables - principal

$

14,923,290


$

15,139,495

Delinquency rate


3.2%



4.8%

About Alliance Data

Alliance Data® (NYSE: ADS) is a leading provider of data-driven marketing, loyalty and payment solutions serving large, consumer-based industries. The Company creates and deploys customized solutions that measurably change consumer behavior while driving business growth and profitability for some of today's most recognizable brands. Alliance Data helps its partners create and increase customer loyalty across multiple touch points using traditional, digital, mobile and emerging technologies. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Alliance Data is an S&P MidCap 400 company that consists of businesses that together employ approximately 8,000 associates at more than 45 locations worldwide.

Alliance Data's Card Services business is a comprehensive provider of market-leading private label, co-brand, general purpose and business credit card programs, digital payments, including Bread®, and Comenity-branded financial services. LoyaltyOne® owns and operates the AIR MILES® Reward Program, Canada's most recognized loyalty program, and Netherlands-based BrandLoyalty, a global provider of tailor-made loyalty programs for grocers. More information about Alliance Data can be found at www.AllianceData.com.

Follow Alliance Data on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements give our expectations or forecasts of future events and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "project," "plan," "likely," "may," "should" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe our business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make regarding, and the guidance we give with respect to, our anticipated operating or financial results, initiation or completion of strategic initiatives including the proposed spinoff of our LoyaltyOne segment, future dividend declarations, and future economic conditions, including, but not limited to, fluctuation in currency exchange rates, market conditions and COVID-19 impacts related to relief measures for impacted borrowers and depositors, labor shortages due to quarantine, reduction in demand from clients, supply chain disruption for our reward suppliers and disruptions in the airline or travel industries.

We believe that our expectations are based on reasonable assumptions. Forward-looking statements, however, are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results or other expectations expressed in this release, and no assurances can be given that our expectations will prove to have been correct. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, factors set forth in the Risk Factors section in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year, which may be updated in Item 1A of, or elsewhere in, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed for periods subsequent to such Form 10-K. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise.

Contact:

Investors/Analysts


Brian Vereb


Alliance Data


614-528-4516


[email protected]




Media


Shelley Whiddon


Alliance Data


214-494-3811


[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY10043&sd=2021-06-15 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliance-data-provides-card-services-performance-update-for-may-2021-301312192.html

SOURCE Alliance Data Systems Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY10043&Transmission_Id=202106150730PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY10043&DateId=20210615
