Enteris BioPharma to Host Webinar on High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients in Oral Drug Development

PR Newswire

BOONTON, N.J., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enteris BioPharma, Inc., a biotechnology company developing innovative drug products based on its proprietary delivery technologies, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of SWK Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: SWKH), announced that the company will host a webinar, titled, "Key Considerations for HPAPI Oral Drug Product Development." The event is scheduled for Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 1 p.m. ET, and will be co-hosted by Josh Stephens, Enteris' Sales Manager, Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery, and Angelo Consalvo, Enteris' Director of Manufacturing.

During the webinar, Mr. Stephens and Mr. Consalvo will discuss current trends and important issues when outsourcing the manufacture of solid oral drugs with high potency active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPI) and the selection of a partner contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO).

"The rising numbers of high potency active pharmaceutical ingredients now in development has led to a corresponding rise in demand for CDMOs with the right knowledge, training, regulatory compliance, engineering, and facility capabilities to handle HPAPI and the manufacture of solid oral dosage (SOD)," said Rajiv Khosla, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Enteris. "At Enteris, with our newly expanded CDMO operations located in the U.S., we are well aware of the current trends in HPAPI outsourcing. Moreover, our manufacturing team has the proven expertise and access to the latest technologies at our newly expanded manufacturing facility that can be applied to a wide range of projects. This webinar, one in a series of virtual events Enteris is sponsoring, is designed to share our knowledge and expertise with those who desire CDMO partnerships that will ensure clinical and commercial success."

Details of the webinar are as follows:

Title: Key Considerations for HPAPI Oral Drug Product Development

Date: Tuesday, June 29

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Registration: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WgCWgCzSTyqN2UxjNJQcCw

About Angelo Consalvo

Mr. Consalvo has more than 34 years of biopharma experience in process development and manufacturing. As Director of Manufacturing at Enteris, Mr. Consalvo is responsible for cGMP manufacturing and pre-formulation characterization studies. Throughout his career, he has led the successful development and transfer of numerous commercial manufacturing processes and built an expertise in working with small molecule and peptide/protein APIs, both recombinant and synthetic.

About Josh Stephens

As Sales Manager for Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery, Mr. Stephens manages client partnerships and provides technical consultation in the application of Enteris' contract development and manufacturing services and its Peptelligence® and ProPerma™ technology platforms. He arrived at Enteris in October 2020 from Gattefossé, where he managed and grew the company's business involving functional lipid-based excipients used in a variety of pharmaceutical dosage forms.

About Enteris BioPharma

Enteris BioPharma, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SWK Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: SWKH) offering total integrated contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) services including innovative formulation solutions utilizing its proprietary drug delivery technologies, Peptelligence® and ProPerma™. The technologies have been the subject of numerous feasibility studies and active development programs, several of which are in clinical development. Additionally, Enteris BioPharma is advancing an innovative internal product pipeline of drug products that address significant unmet clinical needs for which there is no satisfactory treatment option. For more information on Enteris BioPharma and its proprietary drug delivery technologies, please visit http://www.EnterisBioPharma.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enteris-biopharma-to-host-webinar-on-high-potency-active-pharmaceutical-ingredients-in-oral-drug-development-301311677.html

SOURCE Enteris BioPharma, Inc.