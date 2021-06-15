Anterix and Ericsson connect utilities over 4G and 5G across North America with FCC-certified radios

PR Newswire

PLANO, Texas, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson and Anterix, the largest holder of licensed and contiguous 900MHz spectrum in the United States, are collaborating to deploy innovative private network operational models in the utilities segment. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) recently certified the Ericsson Radio 2212/2012 in this spectrum, which will complement Ericsson's existing utility deployments with Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CRBS), as utilities increasingly look to private cellular networks to build more reliable, secure, and flexible digital infrastructures to accommodate current and future mission-critical use cases.

The radios will operate in 4G/LTE with the ability to seamlessly transition to 5G in the future. The Ericsson Radio 2212 from the Ericsson Radio System portfolio is a small and light, multi-standard outdoor macro radio offering excellent radio performance and power efficiency for wide-area 3GPP radio products, which can be combined with other solutions for a flexible and scalable installation.

"The modernization of critical infrastructure will be key as utilities look to digitize operations to address a new distributed energy reality, while staying ahead of cyberthreats and other potential disruptions," said Ryan Gerbrandt, Chief Operating Officer, Anterix. "Private networks utilizing 900MHz and empowered by leading technology companies like Ericsson, can provide utilities with the tools to help them achieve these goals."

As utilities across the globe look to digitize their operations and create a more agile infrastructure, Ericsson continues to be an integral partner in helping utilities evolve their networks towards 4G/LTE wireless broadband with a clear path toward transitioning into more advanced use cases with 5G.

Ericsson has commercially deployed, operated, and trialed secure mission-critical network solutions with both Investor Owned Utilities (IOUs) and rural Municipal utilities across North America such as Southern Company (Southern Linc), Consolidated Edison Company, and Newport Utilities to name a few. This collaboration with Anterix will continue to help drive deployment of mission-critical networks with utilities.

"We see private cellular networks as the principal catalyst for utilities in their digital transformation journey to address a multitude of use cases, both now and in the future," said Koustuv Ghoshal, Vice President and Head of Utilities, Energy & Industrials at Ericsson North America. "It provides an opportunity to not only own and operate an asset that conforms to global 3GPP standards and universally benefits all business segments within utilities, but also addresses mission-critical needs of safety, security, resiliency and flexibility. Having delivered commercial Private-LTE network infrastructure at both large and small utilities in North America, we look forward to partnering with utilities on their grid modernization journey."

Ericsson has a long track record of developing multi-technology solutions that are ready to move from 4G to 5G without network disruptions.

ABOUT ERICSSON

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

ABOUT ANTERIX

At Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX), we are focused on delivering transformative broadband that enables the modernization of critical infrastructure for the energy, transportation, logistics and other sectors of our economy. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band, with nationwide coverage throughout the contiguous United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable the private LTE broadband solutions that support secure, resilient and customer-controlled operations. www.anterix.com

