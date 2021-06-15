Australian Goldfields: Exploration at Beaton's River

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Australian Goldfields: Exploration at Beaton's River

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, June 15, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian Goldfields Limited (formerly Graphite Energy Corp.) (the "Company") (CSE:AUGF) (OTC:GRXXF) (Frankfurt: G0A) is pleased to report the start of exploration work at the flagship Beatons River Project, in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, and the appointment of Mr. Nicholas Hoad as Country Manager.

Beatons River Project: Exploration Commences

A ground crew is now on site and beginning the work program at the Beatons River Project. The 335 km2 project is strategically located adjacent to the Beatons Creek Project, which is currently under gold production development by Novo Resources.

The exploration work will focus on sampling areas of interest identified during prior field work and a recently completed satellite imaging program. Notably, the nugget gold host at the adjacent Novo Resources project is a conglomerate sequence which is part of the Hardey Formation. This sequence has been found on the Beatons River Project with a total of 45 sites identified as being prospective. The ground crew will visit each site area and if deemed appropriate, obtain samples for gold analysis. The sample program is being supervised by Mr. William Feyerabend, a director of Australian Goldfields and Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

Country Manager Appointed

Australian Goldfields is pleased to announce it has appointed Mr. Nicholas Hoad as Country Manager with effect from June 1, 2021. Mr. Hoad is located in Perth, which provides easy access to the Beatons River project area.  Mr. Hoad's mandate includes coordinating all exploration activities as well as overseeing the Australian Goldfields operations. Mr. Hoad has been granted an incentive package by the Company whereby he may earn up to one million common shares by achieving certain milestones regarding the identification and quantification of a mineral resource.  A corporate presentation by Mr.  Hoad can be reviewed at  

https://vimeo.com/lushtca/review/556085356/1ce7a22b19.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Adrian Hobkirk
President and CEO
T:  954-684-8040
E:  [email protected]
W:   www.australiangoldfields.com

The Technical and scientific information contained in this news release was reviewed by Mr. William Feyerabend, a Consulting Geologist and Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Mr. Feyerabend participated in the production of this news release. Challenges associated with the company's exploration program are set out on page 14 of the Form 2A under the heading "Challenges associated with the Issuer's Exploration Program".

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. We seek safe harbor.

Contact:
Adrian Hobkirk
President and CEO
T:  954-684-8040
E:  [email protected]
W:   www.australiangoldfields.com

favicon.png?sn=LN10806&sd=2021-06-15 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/australian-goldfields-exploration-at-beatons-river-301312189.html

SOURCE Australian Goldfields Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN10806&Transmission_Id=202106150800PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN10806&DateId=20210615
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment