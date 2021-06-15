Aditxt Set to Join Russell Microcap® Index

PR Newswire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aditx Therapeutics, Inc. ("Aditxt") (NASDAQ: ADTX), a biotech innovation company with a mission to improve the health of the immune system, today announced that it is set to join the Russell Microcap® Index, effective after the US market opens on June 28, 2021.

Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index, which remains in place for one year, establishes automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

"We are pleased that Aditxt has been selected for inclusion in the Russell Microcap® Index," said Amro Albanna, co-founder and CEO of Aditxt. "We believe this has the potential to broaden our shareholder base by spotlighting the critical nature of our work in immune science and increasing our stock's visibility with institutional investors."

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

Aditxt is developing technologies specifically focused on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming. Aditxt's immune monitoring technology is designed to provide a personalized comprehensive profile of the immune system. Aditxt's immune reprogramming technology is currently at the pre-clinical stage and is designed to retrain the immune system to induce tolerance with an objective of addressing rejection of transplanted organs, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. For more information, please visit: www.aditxt.com

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward looking statements include statements regarding the Company's intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company's ongoing and planned product and business development; the Company's intellectual property position; the Company's ability to develop commercial functions; expectations regarding product launch and revenue; the Company's results of operations, cash needs, spending, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies; the industry in which the Company operates; and the trends that may affect the industry or the Company. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

