MUFG Appoints Randall Chafetz as Vice Chairman of Global Corporate and Investment Banking

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( MUFG ) announced today the appointment of Randall Chafetz to the role of Vice Chairman of the firm's Global Corporate and Investment Banking (GCIB) business.

Chafetz will assume this newly created role in New York on June 29 and continue reporting to Masato Miyachi, Chief Executive of GCIB.

In his capacity as Vice Chairman, Chafetz will lend senior relationship support to MUFG's clients worldwide, including financial institutions, institutional investors and corporate clients. He will also serve in an advisory role for GCIB's leadership around the globe.

"Randy has achieved a series of firsts in his banking career of more than 35 years: He was MUFG's first non-Japanese Executive Officer; was the first of our overseas executives to take up a position in our Tokyo Head Office; and will now be GCIB's first Vice Chairman," said Miyachi. "In his new role, Randy will be instrumental in helping GCIB realize our vision of being a premier business partner to our clients."

Chafetz joined the predecessor Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi as Head of Capital Markets in 1998 and has held various roles at the firm—both within the U.S. and globally—including Head of Corporate and Investment Banking for the Americas. Upon his appointment as Executive Officer of the bank in 2013, he moved to Tokyo and assumed responsibility for the bank's Global Corporate business while overseeing the international Investment Banking businesses. Most recently, he has been serving as Deputy Chief Executive of GCIB.

"I am honored to be appointed Vice Chairman and look forward to helping GCIB deliver value-added solutions to our global clients," Chafetz said. "I see this role as an opportunity to strengthen GCIB's relationships and forge new ones, especially among financial institutions, institutional investors and financial sponsors."

MUFG is one of the world's largest financial institutions by assets, with approximately $3.2 trillion.1

1 According to the exchange rate of $1 (U.S. dollar) = ¥110.7 (Japanese yen) as of March 31, 2021

