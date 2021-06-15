D4t4 Launches Celebrus Fraud Data Platform to Address Growing Digital Threats

PR Newswire

SUNBURY-ON-THAMES, U.K., AND CARY, N.C., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- D4t4 Solutions Plc (AIM: D4T4), a leading innovator in customer data, management, and analytics, today launched the Celebrus Fraud Data Platform (FDP) to help businesses protect their customers in real-time across all digital touchpoints using automated behavioral insights to eliminate new account, account takeover, and payment fraud. Working seamlessly with existing fraud management tools, Celebrus FDP reduces false positives through continuous authentication that enables more accurate and sophisticated detection to improve the customer experience.

According to a survey fielded by KPMG among leading financial institutions globally, more than half have experienced an increase in fraud volume recovering only 25% of fraudulent losses. More than 60% of banks reported a rise in fraud value. Fraudulent activity has also increased due to the growth in e-commerce during the pandemic. OCED reported an increase in U.S. retail e-commerce of 16.1% between the first and second quarters of 2020, with even more significant spikes in other countries.

"We're experiencing the perfect storm," stated Pete Kear, CEO, D4t4 Solutions. "With dramatic shifts to digital commerce over the last year and an increase in cyber threats from bad actors, organizations across banking, retail, household goods, entertainment, and others, are working to fend off fraudsters. But, unfortunately, existing solutions can't fully analyze behaviors to protect customers from fraud before it occurs."

The Celebrus FDP helps businesses protect their customers through:

Behavioral biometrics and analytics provide seamless anonymized detail about users as they navigate digital channels.

Insights that signal unusual online interactions in real-time to identify fraud across the customer journey.

Integration to existing fraud detection and investigation systems to identify and prevent multiple fraud types.

Complete control to quickly adapt to evolving threats.

Since digital fraud manifests in real-time, there is little time to intervene. The Celebrus FDP offers better data and insights in the moment to catch the fraudster before the fraud. As a true first-party data solution, the Celebrus FDP includes risk indicators and scorecards, real-time data capture of behavioral biometrics across all digital devices, and the ability to replay sessions and dive into individual digital profiles. Ethically compliant, Celebrus FDP captures personally identifiable information (PII) to protect customers against fraud. It's backed by the world's only real-time, first-party Identity Graph.

The Celebrus FDP has partnered with many fraud management solutions to provide out-of-the-box integrations that fundamentally transform the ability to detect and block fraud before it happens. These initial partnerships and integrations include Quantexa, Teradata, and SAS, with more to come in the future.

"We are excited to be collaborating with D4t4 Solutions," stated Ivan Heard, Global Head of Fraud Solutions, Quantexa. "The combined capabilities of their Celebrus Fraud Data Platform and Quantexa's market-leading Entity Resolution and Network Analytics platform technology will fundamentally transform anti-fraud efforts in the future. We're delighted to be working closely with them on strategically important initiatives."

"As customer experiences become increasingly digitized, so does online fraud," said Mikael Bisgaard-Bohr, VP-Industry, Teradata EMEA. "Connecting Celebrus FDP with the Teradata multi-cloud platform Vantage addresses this challenge. Together, we're helping a joint client to detect and prevent tens of millions of dollars in online fraud per year. While these results have been achieved by focusing on the first of many fraud types, we know enterprise analytics platforms offer a far bigger opportunity. Our combined approach takes the unique and powerful behavioral insights that Celebrus provides and brings them together with Teradata's market-leading real-time decisioning, scoring, and machine learning capabilities in Vantage. This enables our clients to detect and prevent fraud before losses are incurred. An additional plus for the connected offering is to deliver an uninterrupted experience for genuine customers."

Using the Celebrus FDP, businesses can unlock the true potential of their fraud management solutions via real-time, contextualized data available in the moment that reduces false positives and protects their business and customers from future threats.

For more information or to schedule a demo, please visit www.Celebrus.com, or connect with us via LinkedIn or Twitter.

About D4t4 and Celebrus

D4t4 Solutions plc (AIM: D4t4) was founded around a passion for helping global enterprises derive value from their data assets. Supporting customers in financial services, retail, travel, healthcare, and telecommunications across 27 countries, D4t4 enables businesses to make smarter, informed decisions via Celebrus, the company's flagship first-party product suite. Celebrus CDP automatically captures, contextualizes, and activates user-based behavioral data in real-time across all digital channels. Through behavioral biometrics and analytics, Celebrus FDP helps companies prevent fraud before it happens. Celebrus CDM provides an enterprise platform that automates the integration and transformation of customer data from all relevant data sources, whether on-premises or cloud, to deliver customer and regulatory analytics.

