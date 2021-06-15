Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Achieves Elite Partner Status with Pure Storage

PR Newswire

Elite is the highest level of partner status within the Pure Storage Partner Program.

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") ( TSX:CTS, Financial) (FSE:0ZB) (OTCQX:CTSDF) a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has achieved Elite partner status with Pure Storage. Elite is the top level within the Pure Storage Partner Program and is designed to create a high bar of enablement across a partner's sales, technical, and marketing functions.

Pure Storage partners have the technology and solutions to drive faster, smarter, and more innovative business, helping customers achieve results that were previously unimaginable. Pure Elite status is by invitation only, based on partners successfully establishing a Pure Storage practice consisting of demonstrated sales and technical competency, business specialties and services, a budgeted marketing plan, and meeting a minimum number of customers secured via the partner. Partners are evaluated for tiers annually with the goal of offering the unique opportunity to influence and deliver a better customer experience with innovation and simplicity.

"Converge is thrilled to announce our appointment to Elite status with Pure Storage," stated Shaun Maine, CEO of Converge. "We are proud of the Converge teams who worked hard to meet the requirements for top-tier Partner Program status and look forward to continuing to elevate and strengthen our partnership with Pure. Together, we can collaborate to power growth, profitability, and business transformation for our clients."

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge's regional sales and services organizations deliver advanced analytics, cloud, and cybersecurity offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with managed services, digital infrastructure, and talent expertise offerings across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

