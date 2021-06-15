Sempra Energy Declares Common And Preferred Dividends

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) today announced that its board of directors has declared a $1.10 per share quarterly dividend on the company's common stock, which is payable July 15, 2021, to common stock shareholders of record at the close of business on July 7, 2021.

Sempra Energy's board of directors also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.6875 per share on the company's 6.75% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series B, which is payable July 15, 2021, to preferred stock shareholders of record at the close of business on July 1, 2021.

Sempra Energy's mission is to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company. The Sempra Energy family of companies have more than 19,000 talented employees who deliver energy with purpose to over 36 million consumers. With more than $66 billion in total assets at the end of 2020, the San Diego-based company is the owner of one of the largest energy networks in North America serving some of the world's leading economies. The company is helping to advance the global energy transition by enabling the delivery of lower-carbon energy solutions in each market it serves, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. Sempra Energy is consistently recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its long-standing commitment to building a high-performing culture including safety, workforce development and training, and diversity and inclusion. Sempra Energy is the only North American utility sector company included on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and was also named one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for 2021 by Fortune Magazine. For additional information about Sempra Energy, please visit Sempra Energy's website at www.sempra.com and on Twitter @SempraEnergy.

