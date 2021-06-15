Graystone Company Announces Goal of 1,000,000 Th/s in Bitcoin Mining Capacity

PR Newswire

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Graystone Company, Inc. (OTC: GYST) announced today an objective of 1,000,000 Terahash (TH/s) in Bitcoin Mining capacity by 2024. The company has already acquired 1,000 TH/s and has updated its year over year goals to 50,000 TH/s in 2021 and 150,000 TH/s in 2022.

The Company's direct operational expense of its Bitcoin Mining operation is $1.70 - $1.80 per Terahash per month (or $0.057 - $0.06 per day). This equates to a Bitcoin price of $9,000 to $10,000 as the operating breakeven point for the Bitcoin mining operation. This is based on the current daily reward of 0.00630762 Bitcoin (or $ 255.30 per day) per 1,000 TH/s.* For 50,000 TH/s, this would equate to 0.31538119 Bitcoin (or $12,765.05**) per day with a daily expected cost of $2,850 -$3,000.

The Bitcoin Mining Operation launched in May 2021 with the bulk of the initial mining equipment expected to arrive in September 2021.

* See NovaBlock for additional information on current and updated reward payouts. https://novablock.com/calculator

**Based on Bitcoin price of $40,475.00 and a difficulty setting of 19932791027262.74

Graystone Company operates two divisions: A Bitcoin BTC mining operation and a Wellness, Longevity and Anti-Aging product line. The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTC: GYST) is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and can be contacted at www.thegraystonecompany.com or by phone at (954) 271-2704.

