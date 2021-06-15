Logo
Graystone Company Announces Goal of 1,000,000 Th/s in Bitcoin Mining Capacity

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 15, 2021

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Graystone Company, Inc. (OTC: GYST) announced today an objective of 1,000,000 Terahash (TH/s) in Bitcoin Mining capacity by 2024. The company has already acquired 1,000 TH/s and has updated its year over year goals to 50,000 TH/s in 2021 and 150,000 TH/s in 2022. 

The Company's direct operational expense of its Bitcoin Mining operation is $1.70 - $1.80 per Terahash per month (or $0.057 - $0.06 per day). This equates to a Bitcoin price of $9,000 to $10,000 as the operating breakeven point for the Bitcoin mining operation. This is based on the current daily reward of 0.00630762 Bitcoin (or $ 255.30 per day) per 1,000 TH/s.* For 50,000 TH/s, this would equate to 0.31538119 Bitcoin (or $12,765.05**) per day with a daily expected cost of $2,850 -$3,000.

The Bitcoin Mining Operation launched in May 2021 with the bulk of the initial mining equipment expected to arrive in September 2021. 

* See NovaBlock for additional information on current and updated reward payouts. https://novablock.com/calculator

**Based on Bitcoin price of $40,475.00 and a difficulty setting of 19932791027262.74

About The Graystone Company, Inc.

Graystone Company operates two divisions: A Bitcoin BTC mining operation and a Wellness, Longevity and Anti-Aging product line.  The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTC: GYST) is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and can be contacted at www.thegraystonecompany.com or by phone at (954) 271-2704.

Corporate Website: www.thegraystonecompany.com
Twitter (Corporate): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCx1DkmPk_g0OImUmsXxVnvw
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thegraystonecompany
Bitcoin Wallet Address: https://www.blockchain.com/btc/address/32nWKSce24EPUGXnkfqVdvUyWbrVUmwpAr

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

For more information:
Graystone Company
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (954) 271-2704

favicon.png?sn=IO11181&sd=2021-06-15 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/graystone-company-announces-goal-of-1-000-000-ths-in-bitcoin-mining-capacity-301312230.html

SOURCE Graystone Company, Inc.

