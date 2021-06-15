BioLife Solutions Adopts New Brand Identity

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

BioLife Solutions Adopts New Brand Identity

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BOTHELL, Wash., June 15, 2021

BOTHELL, Wash., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --BioLife Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLFS) ("BioLife" or the "Company"), a leading developer and supplier of class-defining bioproduction products and services for cell and gene therapies and the broader biopharma market, today announced the launch of its new corporate brand identity, redesigned logo, and website. The new brand identity was created to better reflect BioLife's expanded portfolio of bioproduction tools and services.

BioLife_Solutions_Logo.jpg

Todd Berard, Chief Marketing Officer, remarked, "We pursued a refreshed design that appropriately positions BioLife as the premier supplier of cell and gene therapy bioproduction products and services to cell therapy, gene therapy, and biopharma, and supports our entire product portfolio as we continue to execute on our M&A strategy. From the beginning, the goal was always to embrace BioLife's rich history as an innovator of biopreservation tools, and to use that history to inform design decisions. We also needed a design that works well in digital environments, leverages our historical color palette, and provides flexibility for future growth, and this new design does that nicely."   

Michael Clarke, Global Creative Director, also commented, "We set out to create a design that works on multiple levels, while also speaking with a strength and clarity that reflects the purposefulness of our mission. Our new identity features a design that can be interpreted both as a two-dimensional and three-dimensional form — with directional arrows radiating from a single point to represent segments of the bioproduction workflow, and an alternate three-dimensional view representing a single cell shielded by the walls of a 3D cube. As our business has grown to provide a broader, more comprehensive array of solutions, we wanted to craft a visual identity that would be more than the sum of its parts and represent the core mission of preserving live biologic materials as well as conveying multiple dynamic areas of activity."

The new BioLife corporate website launched this week with this new visual identity and includes the full website integration of several companies previously acquired by BioLife. It also includes enhanced e-commerce capabilities, a much broader product catalog, enhanced security, and advanced integrations to other aspects of our business. Please visit us at www.biolifesolutions.com.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions is a leading supplier of cell and gene therapy bioproduction products and services. Our portfolio includes our proprietary CryoStor® freeze media and HypoThermosol® shipping and storage media, ThawSTAR® family of automated, water-free thawing products, evo® cold chain management system, Custom Biogenic Systems® high-capacity cryogenic freezers, Stirling Ultracold® ULT freezers, and SciSafe® biologic materials storage. For more information, please visit www.biolifesolutions.com, www.scisafe.com, and www.stirlingultracold.com, and follow BioLife on Twitter

Media & Investor Relations

Roderick de Greef
Chief Financial Officer
(425) 686-6002
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA11107&sd=2021-06-15 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biolife-solutions-adopts-new-brand-identity-301312125.html

SOURCE BioLife Solutions, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA11107&Transmission_Id=202106150800PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA11107&DateId=20210615
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment