BioLife Solutions Adopts New Brand Identity

BOTHELL, Wash., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --BioLife Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLFS) ("BioLife" or the "Company"), a leading developer and supplier of class-defining bioproduction products and services for cell and gene therapies and the broader biopharma market, today announced the launch of its new corporate brand identity, redesigned logo, and website. The new brand identity was created to better reflect BioLife's expanded portfolio of bioproduction tools and services.

Todd Berard, Chief Marketing Officer, remarked, "We pursued a refreshed design that appropriately positions BioLife as the premier supplier of cell and gene therapy bioproduction products and services to cell therapy, gene therapy, and biopharma, and supports our entire product portfolio as we continue to execute on our M&A strategy. From the beginning, the goal was always to embrace BioLife's rich history as an innovator of biopreservation tools, and to use that history to inform design decisions. We also needed a design that works well in digital environments, leverages our historical color palette, and provides flexibility for future growth, and this new design does that nicely."

Michael Clarke, Global Creative Director, also commented, "We set out to create a design that works on multiple levels, while also speaking with a strength and clarity that reflects the purposefulness of our mission. Our new identity features a design that can be interpreted both as a two-dimensional and three-dimensional form — with directional arrows radiating from a single point to represent segments of the bioproduction workflow, and an alternate three-dimensional view representing a single cell shielded by the walls of a 3D cube. As our business has grown to provide a broader, more comprehensive array of solutions, we wanted to craft a visual identity that would be more than the sum of its parts and represent the core mission of preserving live biologic materials as well as conveying multiple dynamic areas of activity."

The new BioLife corporate website launched this week with this new visual identity and includes the full website integration of several companies previously acquired by BioLife. It also includes enhanced e-commerce capabilities, a much broader product catalog, enhanced security, and advanced integrations to other aspects of our business. Please visit us at www.biolifesolutions.com.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions is a leading supplier of cell and gene therapy bioproduction products and services. Our portfolio includes our proprietary CryoStor® freeze media and HypoThermosol® shipping and storage media, ThawSTAR® family of automated, water-free thawing products, evo® cold chain management system, Custom Biogenic Systems® high-capacity cryogenic freezers, Stirling Ultracold® ULT freezers, and SciSafe® biologic materials storage. For more information, please visit www.biolifesolutions.com, www.scisafe.com, and www.stirlingultracold.com, and follow BioLife on Twitter.

