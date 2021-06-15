Amyris To Acquire OLIKA Consumer Brand, Expanding Family Of Clean Consumer Brands And Accelerating Growth

PR Newswire

EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company active in the Clean Health and Beauty markets through its consumer brands, and a top supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, today announced that it has executed a binding term sheet for the acquisition of award-winning, clean wellness company OLIKA Inc. (OLIKA). The acquisition furthers Amyris's growth and market leadership in clean health and beauty, and complements Amyris's family of consumer brands.

OLIKA, which means "differently" in Swedish, is transforming the hygiene category through a dedication to transparency, combining the safest, most effective ingredients and packaged in beautiful, nature-inspired design. The brand currently offers three sustainable hand sanitizer collections with six essential oil fragrances. OLIKA was the brainchild of Nic and Thorne Perkin. In 2019, the Perkins entrusted Alastair Dorward to expand and enhance the OLIKA brand, increase revenue, and develop the portfolio of products.

Prior to building a top-notch team at OLIKA, Dorward enjoyed a successful track record of commercializing innovative household, personal care, and food brands such as Method Products, Own Beauty and Smitten Ice Cream. As the Founding CEO of Method Products, Dorward grew the iconic household brand from pre-revenue to more than $100 million in wholesale revenue. Under Dorward's leadership, Method was also named California's fastest-growing privately held companies by Inc. and was named top 20 most innovative companies in the world by Fast Company.

"It's an honor and a privilege to spend the last 25 years building high-growth, clean and sustainable brands," said Dorward. "Driving innovation within the food, household, personal care and beauty categories is my life's work. The latest journey with OLIKA transformed the hygiene category with a more desirable consumer experience. We are thrilled to accelerate the OLIKA mission with Amyris's visionary clean beauty platform and invaluable pipeline of proprietary ingredients."

"We are pleased to welcome the OLIKA brand and team to our consumer portfolio," said John Melo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Amyris. "The addition of OLIKA alongside Pipette, our baby, mother and family brand, provides us with a great opportunity to expand our offering and lead the sector in clean hand sanitizing and household cleaning products. We continue to take our proprietary lab-to-market science and technology direct to the consumer by combining our best-in-class natural, sustainably-sourced ingredients with distinctive consumer-inspired brands," continued Melo. "At Amyris, we continue to deliver on our ability to translate science into applications and products that are loved by consumers and that enable the transition of many industries to sustainable chemistry. We are excited to continue expanding our sector leadership and accelerating making the planet a healthier place for all."

Alastair Dorward will join Amyris as the Chief Brand Officer and will work closely with the Amyris leadership team to continue redefining the standards of sustainability and efficacy in clean beauty and wellness while accelerating growth and innovation for the Amyris family of consumer brands.

About OLIKA

OLIKA (pronounced "oo-lee-kah") means "differently" in Swedish and exemplifies our approach – from our beautiful nature-inspired design that ergonomically fits in your hand, to our dedication to transparency and use of only the safest and most effective ingredients. At OLIKA, we believe the things you do every day should be delightful. Hand sanitizer is the first of many OLIKA collections that will reinvent hygiene and wellness staples

About Amyris

Amyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a science and technology leader in the research, development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris uses an impressive array of exclusive technologies, including state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence. Our ingredients are included in over 3,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 200 million consumers. Amyris is proud to own and operate a family of consumer brands - all built around its No Compromise® promise of clean ingredients: Biossance® clean beauty skincare, Pipetteâ clean baby skincare, and Purecane™, a zero-calorie sweetener naturally derived from sugarcane. For more information, please visit www.amyris.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, and any statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding Amyris's expectation of furthering its growth and market leadership in clean health and beauty and leading the sector in sanitizing and household cleaning products with its acquisition of OLIKA; Amyris's plans to acquire and launch OLIKA and the timing thereof; and Amyris's expectations regarding launches of new brands. These statements are based on management's current expectations and actual results and future events may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including risks related to any delays or failures in the successful acquisition and integration of OLIKA; potential delays or failures in development, production, regulatory approval and commercialization of products, risks related to Amyris's reliance on third parties (including in the supply chain), Amyris's liquidity and ability to fund operating and capital expenses, and other risks detailed from time to time in filings Amyris makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Amyris disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Amyris, the Amyris logo, No Compromise, Biossance, Pipette, and Purecane are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amyris, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

